‘Promotion confirmed’, ‘Please make this happen’ – These West Brom fans are excited as transfer link emerges

West Brom could bring Okay Yokuslu back to the club in the January window after it was claimed the midfielder wants to return.

The 27-year-old joined the Baggies in the January transfer window of the previous campaign, when Albion were in the Premier League. And, whilst they went down, the Turkish international impressed with his fight and quality in the middle of the park.

Following relegation, Yokuslu went back to Celta Vigo but he surprisingly failed to secure a move in the summer and he has been on the fringes for the La Liga side this season.

Therefore, a switch in the New Year is on the cards and reports from Spain suggest the player wants to join West Brom after enjoying his loan spell.

Whether a deal can be done remains to be seen but it’s fair to say that the fans would love to see Yokuslu back at The Hawthorns. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…

Please make this happen😍 https://t.co/5jjq9k4qK7 — Brad Fox (@BraddFox10) December 21, 2021

Okay and dike? A lad can dream https://t.co/yBNJ1hHThT — Ruben Thompson (@thop_rub) December 21, 2021

@valerien_ismael GET THIS MAN BACK IN. PROMOTION CONFIRMED. GET US BACK ONSIDE AND HE WOULD HELP US GET BACK TO PREM. DO WHATEVER IT TAKES VAL. COYB. Exciting times!!!! https://t.co/bcln911TZP — Clueless Ismael (@CluelessIsmael) December 21, 2021

Ignore any attachment to player or how good you think he is. We currently have 2 centre mids that the manager deems undroppable both whose skill sets lie predominantly in their ability to win the ball. Adding another player on considerable wages the same would be madness https://t.co/An2M6Z2ZYK — Nick Hughes (@Nik_Ader) December 21, 2021