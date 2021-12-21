Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Promotion confirmed’, ‘Please make this happen’ – These West Brom fans are excited as transfer link emerges

West Brom could bring Okay Yokuslu back to the club in the January window after it was claimed the midfielder wants to return.

The 27-year-old joined the Baggies in the January transfer window of the previous campaign, when Albion were in the Premier League. And, whilst they went down, the Turkish international impressed with his fight and quality in the middle of the park.

Following relegation, Yokuslu went back to Celta Vigo but he surprisingly failed to secure a move in the summer and he has been on the fringes for the La Liga side this season.

Therefore, a switch in the New Year is on the cards and reports from Spain suggest the player wants to join West Brom after enjoying his loan spell.

Whether a deal can be done remains to be seen but it’s fair to say that the fans would love to see Yokuslu back at The Hawthorns. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the news…


