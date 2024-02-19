Highlights Championship promotion race heating up as Leicester falter, allowing Leeds, Southampton, and Ipswich to close the gap on the leaders.

Ipswich and Southampton bounce back with crucial wins, setting up an intense battle for second place in upcoming fixtures.

Leicester still the favorites for the title despite recent loss, but Leeds could close the gap if they secure victory in their upcoming clash.

The race for automatic promotion is hotting up, with Leicester City losing to Middlesbrough and perhaps opening the door on first place to the chasing pack of Leeds United, Southampton, and Ipswich Town.

The Championship automatic promotion race is to be one of the most intense and hotly contested in many years with the standard being set at the top of the table at an all-time high. Prior to this season, only ten teams in Championship history had won 66 points or more after 32 games.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands February 19th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 33 43 78 2 Leeds United 33 35 69 3 Southampton 32 25 67 4 Ipswich Town 32 20 66

Another long and potentially tricky away trip came for Plymouth in the form of Plymouth Argyle, having already beaten them convincingly at Elland Road during the first half of the campaign. The Whites recorded yet another victory to maintain their spot in second.

Daniel Farke's side have won ten of 11 games in all competitions in 2024, including eight consecutive league wins, following a difficult spell during the festive period.

Ipswich had also dropped off the pace in recent weeks, allowing Southampton the opportunity to steal a march on second place. However, following one win in eight, they have now secured consecutive wins for the first time since early December.

Meanwhile, Russell Martin's side lost for the first time since September 23rd as Bristol City secured a 3-1 win to end Saints' club-record 25-game unbeaten run in all competitions in midweek, but they then followed that up with an impressive away win against high-flying West Brom to get back on track.

They have a game in hand on Leeds, but the Saints relinquished their grip on second place for the time being, and Leeds continue to go from strength to strength.

Jeff Stelling's Championship automatic promotion verdict

Speaking on his TalkSPORT breakfast show this morning, ex-Sky Sports Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling said: "I mean, Leeds and Southampton, wow! And Leicester lost to Middlesbrough. You just wonder is there a little glimmer of light for the chasers there?"

Which is a feeling being shared by a growing number of pundits and fans in football, with Leicester facing Leeds on Friday evening at Elland Road, where the Whites remain unbeaten all season, having drawn four times and won 12 of their 16 home games.

Not only that, but Leeds have won 11 of their last 12 in the league at home, with a draw to Coventry City in December their only recent blemish. Defeat could cut their lead to just six points.

Upcoming fixtures could be defining, with Ipswich favourably facing six teams in the bottom half in their run of the next seven games. Meanwhile, Southampton face the likes of Hull City, Preston North End, Sunderland, Leicester, and Middlesbrough in what looks like a season-defining run of fixtures in their coming games.

Leeds face the Foxes but then have a favourable run themselves, with the likes of Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday, Millwall, Watford in their next five after the top of the table clash.

The question of who will secure what looks like one place in second out of the three sides will likely be asked many times between now and the end of the season, but could Leicester now be caught if Leeds secure victory on Friday?

Leicester City remain title favourites

Even with a defeat potentially allowing Ipswich, Southampton, and Leeds a decent chance to catch up to the Foxes with 12 games to go, it feels very unlikely.

From a pure PPG and goal difference perspective, Leicester should have enough to see them through over two of the chasing pack, even if it makes things a little more interesting at the top.

They have been there on merit for much of the season, and that shouldn't change if they lose on Friday in what is their most difficult remaining game against an unbeaten home side.