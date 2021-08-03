Promotion-chasing EFL side strike deal for Rangers man

Wigan Athletic are closing in on a deal to sign Jordan Jones, according to Will Unwin of The Guardian.

The Rangers winger is set to move to the League One side on a season-long loan deal with first team opportunities at Ibrox in short supply.

As a result the 25-year-old will be hoping that his experience with Sunderland last term can help him to make a real impact at the DW Stadium as Wigan go all-out to try and secure promotion to the Championship.

Jordan Jones will join Wigan on loan from Rangers, I am told. — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) August 2, 2021

Jones started his career with Middlesbrough before moving on to join Scottish side Kilmarnock.

After racking up 33 goal involvements in 119 appearances for the Scottish side, the winger completed a move to Rangers but struggled to make an impact after making just 19 appearances for the now-Scottish champions.

In search of first team football, Jones was sent to the Stadium Of Light last term and enjoyed a decent spell after scoring three goals and creating four more in 21 appearances for the Black Cats.

Now it seems that he could be set for a reunion with former teammates Max Power and Charlie Wyke as they look to finish the job that they couldn’t achieve with Sunderland, securing promotion.

The verdict

This could be a really promising piece of business for Wigan Athletic.

Jordan Jones showed his quality during his loan spell with Sunderland with his pace, trickery and pinpoint delivery causing allsorts of problems for defenders.

The hope for the Latics is that he can do exactly the same for them over the course of the full campaign.

Wigan are determined to go up this season and so it’s going to be very interesting to see how they get on this season.