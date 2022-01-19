‘Promotion beckons’, ‘Better than Batth’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans excited by latest transfer update

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly set to make Preston North End defender their first signing of the January transfer window, which has drawn an excited reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Injuries have meant Darren Moore has often been forced to name makeshift defensive lines this term and it’s no surprise to see the Owls look to strengthen at the back.

Storey has been linked with Wednesday, Ipswich Town, and Sunderland this week but it seems that he is set to play his football in South Yorkshire for the rest of the season.

According to Sky Sports transfer centre (18/01, 23:09), the 24-year-old is set to join the Owls on loan and was at Hillsborough last night to finalise his deal.

Assuming that’s accurate, you feel we can expect the Yorkshire club to announce their first signing of the window at some point this week.

Storey was a regular fixture in the Preston starting XI in the first few months of the season and did not look out of place at Championship level but has fallen out of favour under Ryan Lowe, with Sepp van den Berg being shifted to right centre-back.

The impending arrival of their first signing of the January window has caused a stir among the Owls support, with many fans taking to Twitter to voice their excitement…

Happy with that https://t.co/OFjb5qZb6n — Pearce Gudgeon (@Pearceg97) January 19, 2022

Good old Ryan Lowe helping us out 😉🥰 — E S25OWL 🦉 (@davo33uk) January 19, 2022

Good bit of business. Now just one more defender and I think we’re sorted. — Callum Breese (@BreeseCallum) January 19, 2022

better than Batth — ozzy (@_oswfc) January 19, 2022