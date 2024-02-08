Luis Sinisterra's Leeds United career hasn't gone as the Colombian would have hoped.

The 24-year-old completed a big-money move to Elland Road in July 2022, penning a five-year deal after performing impressively for Feyenoord over in the Netherlands.

However, following the Whites' relegation in his debut season in England, Colombian winger Sinisterra was allowed to join AFC Bournemouth on loan for the 2023-24 campaign on deadline day in the summer.

Having scored five goals in 19 Premier League appearances for Leeds, Sinisterra would have hoped for a similar impact on the south coast.

But things haven't entirely gone to plan.

Luis Sinisterra confined to bench at AFC Bournemouth

Two Premier League goals and a further two assists aren't bad returns, but 509 minutes of top-flight football isn't what Sinisterra would have expected.

Andoni Iarola has started the 24-year-old four times in the Premier League - three of those coming in the previous four matches - with 11 appearances from the substitutes bench.

Sinisterra made the move to England to try and further his career in the Premier League, perhaps as a stepping stone to bigger things, but unfortunately, injuries and falling out of favour have cost him dearly.

Luis Sinisterra's Stats From Last Three Seasons - All Competitions Season Matches Assists Goals 2023/24 (Bournemouth) 17 3 3 2023/24 (Leeds United) 4 0 1 2022/23 (Leeds United) 22 1 7 2021/22 (Feyenoord) 49 14 23 Stats Correct As Of February 8, 7, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

Sinisterra has struggled to recreate his form from the 2021-22 season, where the winger scored 23 goals with Feyenoord and registered 14 assists in 49 matches, which led to his big-money transfer to West Yorkshire.

Leeds United should consider Luis Sinisterra sale

With Sinisterra having three years remaining on his current deal, Leeds are in a strong position when it comes to the player's valuation.

According to Italian reporter Carlo Pellegatti, the Serie A giants have pinpointed Sinisterra as a potential replacement for Rafael Leao, who has been linked with some of Europe's biggest clubs ahead of the summer, including Paris Saint-Germain.

And should Milan or any other club lodge a bid in the summer, Leeds should consider a sale.

With the winger on the books of the club for another three years when the next transfer window arrives, Leeds can demand a fairly significant fee.

The 24-year-old is still relatively young and has proven to be an exciting prospect during certain parts of his career.

For Leeds, cutting their losses and looking to reinvest - should they gain promotion - would be the smartest route to head down.

Willy Gnonto and Dan James ahead of Luis Sinisterra at Leeds United

The Whites' current forward options would also see Sinisterra's chances limited at Elland Road.

Dan James has been in the form of his Leeds United career this season, scoring ten goals and registering six assists in 27 matches for Daniel Farke's side, and there's no reason why he can't step up to the Premier League once more and make an impact.

Wilfried Gnonto has also hit form of late.

The diminutive Italian was consistently linked with a move away during the January window, with West Ham United reportedly linked with the 20-year-old.

Related Leeds United and QPR will understand Birmingham City player frustration: View Tyler Roberts' injury issues at Birmingham City are something QPR and Leeds United supporters know all too well

However, Gnonto is set to sign a new deal in West Yorkshire at some point in the near future.

Two goals in his last two appearances have seen speculation and criticism decrease, with the winger firmly back among Farke's attacking options, and should Leeds secure promotion, the 20-year-old will undoubtedly play an essential part in the Premier League.

As for Sinisterra, it feels as if his Elland Road career is beyond the point of repair and if Leeds do receive a significant offer, allowing the winger to move to Italy seems the smartest move for all concerned.