Sources close to Jeremy Dale have suggested that there isn't a shortage of people who will be willing to invest in a club of Birmingham City's stance, according to Birmingham Live.

The Midlands outfit have the subject of takeover interest for some time now, with Laurence Bassini failing to get a deal over the line last year and businessmen Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson pulling out of the race in December.

The latter development was a blow considering the commitment that the duo showed to getting a deal over the line, with the pair investing a sizeable amount of money in the club, reportedly around the £8m mark.

However, Jeremy Dale and Keith Pelley are leading a consortium that have been trying to get an agreement over the line, but have struggled to do so at this point with the current owners wanting the £35m asking price to be paid in different instalments so they can retain their place on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

However, they face the prospect of needing to fork out more than £17.5m just to secure Vong Pech's 21.64% share of the club, something that may be a red flag to Dale and Pelley's consortium.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mirror, a local consortium and a US-based investment house have cast their eyes on the Championship club and Birmingham Live's update has only gone on to reinforce that there won't be a shortage of interest in the club.

The Verdict:

A lot of money needs to be pumped into the club with around £75m needed in liquid funds according to the Mirror.

That's a sizeable number considering John Eustace's side have struggled at the bottom end of the Championship for a number of years now and don't look as though they will be competing for promotion anytime soon.

They may have enjoyed some promising times under Eustace but they haven't been able to plan for the future because of their heavy utilisation of the loan market, so it may take them a few years to be challenging at the right end of the second tier if a new owner comes in.

The club certainly has a lot of potential though with some of the assets they have including Jobe Bellingham, George Hall and Jordan James, there's certainly an investor out there who can take the Midlands side to the next level.

BSHL (Birmingham Sports Holdings) do need to compromise if they want to get a deal over the line though because their conditions for a sale may be a barrier. The promising thing is that they are open to a sale though - because getting fresh voices in the boardroom would be ideal.