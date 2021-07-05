Promising Sheffield Wednesday update on their transfer embargo and potential targets

League One Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer embargo could be lifted as early as this week according to the Star, with the Owls potentially nearing the end of a turbulent few months at Hillsborough.

Unpaid wages have been a massive issue in recent months with the club being relegated from League One, money that was eventually paid to their existing players last week according to Alan Nixon, although he did add that those who had already left the club had not yet received their payment.

However, the same journalist has now reported that the issue has now been sorted out and this could potentially pave the way for their embargo to be lifted after spending the last couple of months hampered by these restrictions.

As per the Star, their financial accounts are also set to be finalised which is another step closer to the embargo being lifted and ahead of this potential breakthrough, they are now in talks with potential targets to come to Hillsborough ahead of the next campaign.

The same outlet also understands the end of this disruption could arrive ‘as early as this week’ – and with no players yet to arrive at the club with this current embargo – this is much-welcomed news by manager Darren Moore and his coaching staff who will be desperate to make reinforcements with pre-season training already underway.

The Verdict:

Although the Owls have gone through a very tough time over the last year, they could finally be seeing light at the end of the tunnel as they prepare for their first season back in the third tier of English football.

They have already seen the likes of Adam Reach, Matt Penney, Kadeem Harris and Moses Odubajo leave the club for free, with promising players Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide both moving to Celtic for undisclosed fees.

Josh Windass is one player who has remained at the club in the last few months and although this is good news, he will only be able to thrive if new signings are made to support him.

Moore is facing an uphill battle to get several potential new players to settle in before the beginning of next season – but it’s a challenge he will relish and depending on their recruitment – they could impress many in the 2021/22 campaign considering their financial worries.