Promising Sheffield Wednesday team news emerges ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

It’s safe to say that it’s been a 2020 to forget for Garry Monk and Sheffield Wednesday so far, with the Owls tumbling down the Championship table at an alarming rate.

Wednesday are currently sat 15th in the second-tier standings, and Garry Monk know that results simply have to improve in the near future if he is to fend off his doubters from some sections of the club’s supporters.

The Owls return to action this weekend against Nottingham Forest, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Monk’s men, as they look to find a much-needed three points.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their game against the Reds, Garry Monk issued a positive update on the fitness of some of key players.

The Owls boss revealed that Adam Reach, Moses Odubajo and Massimo Luongo are all available for selection after shaking off injury problems, but Kieran Lee remains out of action.

“There is only Kieran Lee in the treatment room this week, but everyone else can be involved. It’s good to have Adam Reach, Massimo and Moses available.”

Sheffield Wednesday only have one win to their name in their last ten games, and will be well-aware of the threat posed by Sabri Lamouchi’s side who are targeting promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Verdict:

This is a positive update from Garry Monk.

Lee has been a key member of their squad in recent weeks and will be a big miss for the Owls, but with Luongo returning to action, Monk has an adequate replacement for him this weekend against Nottingham Forest.

The return of Adam Reach and Moses Odeubjo gives Monk a welcome selection dilemma this weekend, and you would imagine that changes are likely after their dismal showing in the 5-0 defeat to Brentford in their last match.

Sheffield Wednesday need to find a positive run of form in the near future, otherwise Monk will be facing further questions over his future at the club.