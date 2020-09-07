Promising QPR team news emerges ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

QPR have been handed a welcome injury boost ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday 12th September.

Yoann Barbet (pictured above), Geoff Cameron and George Thomas are all in line to return to the matchday squad ahead of the match against the Reds according to Nottinghamshire Live.

The trio missed QPR’s game against Plymouth Argyle in the first round of the EFL Cup, as they continued to recover from their injury concerns.

The Hoops suffered a surprise defeat to the League One side as well, which saw them exit the cup competition at the very first hurdle.

They’ll be eager to switch their focus entirely onto their league campaign in the Championship, although Mark Warburton’s side have a tricky first match this season.

Nottingham Forest narrowly missed out on a top-six finish in the second-tier last term, after they suffered a shock loss to Stoke City on the final day of the season at the City Ground, which saw Swansea City beat them to sixth spot in the Championship.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side will fancy their chances of picking up three points from this one, after they were also dumped out of the EFL Cup at the weekend, after a 1-0 defeat to Barnsley at Oakwell.

The Verdict:

This will be a real boost for QPR heading into this one.

They’re still light on options in their squad I feel, so it’s ideal timing to see three senior players return from injury ahead of their season opener against Nottingham Forest.

Their return couldn’t have come at a better time for Mark Warburton, who will have a welcome selection dilemma now ahead of the match.

But I can’t see anything but a Nottingham Forest win this weekend.