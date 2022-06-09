Promising Preston North End transfer update emerges as summer transfer window nears its official opening

Possessing his first full summer at Preston North End to assemble a squad that could cause problems in the Championship next season, Ryan Lowe will be hoping the Lancashire club will exit the window in stronger shape than when they entered it.

The Lilywhites certainly improved under his stewardship last season, with Lowe hoping that he can continue on this upward trajectory.

Attempting to sort out transfer business relatively quickly before pre-season gets underway, the Lancashire Evening Post has claimed that three deals are currently on the go at Deepdale.

The report suggests that one deal is near its closing stages and could be completed as early as this weekend.

Of the three deals, the report states that one of them concerns a player from overseas, although that deal is likely to take longer than the rest.

The verdict

Completing business early is one of the best things a club can do during a summer transfer window, allowing the new arrivals a lengthy spell of time to get bedded in.

That looks to be the approach that is being taken at Deepdale early into the summer at PNE, with Lowe possessing an opportunity to assemble a squad that could compete at the top end of the division.

With the summer transfer window officially opening tomorrow, it remains to be seen if their deal that is near to completion, will be confirmed then.

The goalkeeping department certainly appears to be an area on the pitch that needs bolstering this summer, whilst they will be eager to see a similar level of success with their loanees.