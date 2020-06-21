‘Promising’, ‘Looks so confident’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans impressed by debutant during Cardiff defeat

Leeds United fans saw Ian Poveda in action for the first time this afternoon, and plenty were impressed with what they saw of the 20-year-old.

Having signed back in January, the ex-Manchester City man has had to be patient to get his chance in a Leeds shirt. At first, Marcelo Bielsa was said to be waiting on the fitness of the Englishman, but he gave him his debut in Cardiff today.

His side succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat in South Wales, and whilst plenty of individuals came under the spotlight, Poveda – in the 14-minutes he played in the second-half – impressed the watching Leeds fans.

Leeds now sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table, only behind West Brom on goal difference. But in the remaining eight fixtures, Leeds fans want to see much more of Poveda.

Here’s what they had to say about his performance today:

Why is it poveda looks so confident on ball but barely gets 15 minutes when we are 2-0 down!?? — Ben Lufc (@lufc_cheetham_b) June 21, 2020

Like the look of Poveda — Damian Staniforth (@Damo_1983) June 21, 2020

right, coming off Twitter for a few days until Leeds fans stop fighting with each other. Gutted, but lots of positives to take from that. Love Poveda!!! @TheSquareBall — Josey back up North, PhD 💙💛 (@jemccudden) June 21, 2020

Poveda looks bright I guess 🤷‍♂️ — ryan (@RyanLB_46) June 21, 2020

On the positive side..Poveda showed some nice touches and Roberts looked sharp. — Stephen Foster (@stephenfoster81) June 21, 2020

Poveda looks decent tbf. Looks like the kind of player to run at people and take a man on… Promising .. #lufc — Tim Blain (@The_Swell_Shark) June 21, 2020