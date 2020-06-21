Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Promising’, ‘Looks so confident’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans impressed by debutant during Cardiff defeat

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United fans saw Ian Poveda in action for the first time this afternoon, and plenty were impressed with what they saw of the 20-year-old.

Having signed back in January, the ex-Manchester City man has had to be patient to get his chance in a Leeds shirt. At first, Marcelo Bielsa was said to be waiting on the fitness of the Englishman, but he gave him his debut in Cardiff today.

His side succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat in South Wales, and whilst plenty of individuals came under the spotlight, Poveda – in the 14-minutes he played in the second-half – impressed the watching Leeds fans.

Leeds now sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table, only behind West Brom on goal difference. But in the remaining eight fixtures, Leeds fans want to see much more of Poveda.

Here’s what they had to say about his performance today:


Article title: 'Promising', 'Looks so confident' – Plenty of Leeds United fans impressed by debutant during Cardiff defeat

