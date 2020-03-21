Promising Leeds United player update emerges during EFL break

Leeds United remain well on course to win a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Yorkshire-based side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine games remaining in this year’s campaign.

A number of Bielsa’s squad have been performing consistently to a high standard, which has ultimately seen the Whites put together an impressive run of form in recent weeks.

However, due to recent events, Leeds’ momentum has taken a hit with the EFL confirming that all fixtures have been postponed until the 30th April at the earliest.

This could be a good opportunity for some of Leeds’ injured players to make a timely return to action and step up their recovery efforts away from the club’s training ground.

One of those to be doing just that is Adam Forshaw, who hasn’t featured for Leeds since their 1-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic back in September.

Forshaw took to Instagram on Saturday to issue a promising update in his recovery from injury, which is likely to raise a smile amongst the Elland Road faithful during the EFL break.

If the scheduled return date of 30th April goes ahead, then Leeds return to action against relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic at Elland Road, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

This is a promising update for Leeds United supporters.

Forshaw hasn’t had much of a chance to impress Marcelo Bielsa as he’s had a number of different injury problems that have kept him sidelined for the majority of this year’s league campaign.

I think he’d be a good option to have available for the Whites as well, as you need strength in depth heading into the promotion run-in, and Forshaw would definitely provide Leeds with that going forward.

He’ll be hoping he can return to the first team picture before the season reaches a conclusion.