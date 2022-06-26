Promising Derby County takeover development shared

Derby County’s administrators have confirmed that they have accepted an offer from Clowes Developments to buy the club – and that they are now the preferred bidders.

The offer was lodged by the company that is run by Rams fan David Clowes, who had previously been in talks to purchase Pride Park to help the takeover go through.

Now though, he is in line to to become the new owner, as Quantuma released a statement, which was shared by Derbyshire Live, that stated an agreement has been reached.

“Over the course of the last day or so, the joint administrators have continued positive discussions with Derbyshire based property group, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd (“Clowes”) which resulted in a credible and acceptable offer being submitted.

“The joint administrators are delighted to confirm that they have formally accepted Clowes’ offer to acquire Derby County Football Club (“The Club”) out of administration. Clowes has been granted preferred bidder status with immediate effect.”

The next step will be for the agreement to be fully signed off and there is a hope that an announcement can come swiftly. The first task for Clowes will be to appoint a new manager after Wayne Rooney left, with Liam Rosenior in temporary charge.

The verdict

This is great news for Derby and once again it seems like the end of this mess is in sight, although there is a lot more reason for optimism with this bid.

So, it’s simply a case of waiting until it’s signed off and then it will be a fresh start for Derby under a new owner that clearly has the club at heart.

Then, there will be a lot of work to do for the new regime as Derby look to be in a position to be competitive when the new season starts next month.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.