Promising Derby County funding update emerges

Championship strugglers Derby County are hoping to have funding in place by the weekend that will allow them to get through the 2021/22 campaign, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

As per the journalist, this is why the Rams have turned down further approaches for some of their players after seeing two prized assets in Phil Jagielka and Graeme Shinnie leave the club.

The former’s departure was due to the transfer embargo Wayne Rooney’s side had been placed under for their failure to meet a deadline to secure a bidder willing to fund them for the rest of the campaign, with numerous parties interested in the club but disputes with Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers proving to be a barrier to the process.

This embargo meant the East Midlands outfit couldn’t tie the 39-year-old down to fresh terms at Pride Park, with Shinnie being sold for a reported £30,000 despite making 21 league appearances for Derby and being a crucial asset to the club prior to his move.

With two of the second-tier side’s more experienced players leaving the club, both of whom played a key role for Rooney’s men during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign, there were concerns that more players would have to be sold with no preferred bidder named at this stage.

£8m-rated Jason Knight also was thought to be on his way out of Pride Park amid interest from Burnley, Leeds United and Newcastle – but the Irishman may be staying after all with funding potentially on the way in the coming days.

Providing an update on their latest situation, The Sun’s Nixon said: “Derby. Admins hope to have this new funding by the weekend. Enough to get through season.

“This is why approaches for players have been turned down. Money really needs to be there … If not an awful lot of explaining to do.”

The Verdict:

It’s now up to all sides to step up to the plate in a bid to resolve this issue – because Derby fans deserve clarity on the future of their club as soon as possible with parties still interested in acquiring the club.

This is a promising update by Nixon – but this funding isn’t certain and at this stage – certainty is needed for a club that are still in huge financial danger following their entrance into administration.

Many people would have expected a takeover to have happened by now considering the history of the club and its potential – but if the current barriers remain in the way – the club faces sinking further and further into danger.

Any bit of hope is worth holding on to for the fans though – because this has been a difficult recent period for them and the fact they may have funding in place in the coming days to see out the season would be a huge boost.

It may also persuade the EFL to lift the club’s current transfer embargo, which could be a huge boost to manager Rooney and his backroom team as they look to increase quality and depth in their first-team squad before the end of the month.