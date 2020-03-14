Promising Blackburn Rovers update emerges of Bradley Dack

Blackburn Rovers’ faint play-off hopes were dealt a blow towards the end of 2019, as it was revealed that their talisman Bradley Dack had been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a serious knee injury.

Dack picked up the injury in a goalless draw against Wigan Athletic, and Tony Mowbray’s side have struggled to build on a positive start to the season since he was sidelined.

Rovers are currently sat tenth in the Championship table and are just three points adrift of the play-off places, which Mowbray will be hoping they can reach in the near future.

Dack recently issued an important update on his recovery from the injury on Instagram, which is certain to raise a smile amongst the club’s supporters.

The attacking-midfielder has ten goals and three assists to his name in all competitions this term, and he’ll be hoping to recapture his best form when he returns to the matchday squad.

Dack also revealed on Twitter that his rehabilitation is going to plan, which will be a positive for Rovers.

Don’t worry be back before you know it. And everything is going to plan 👍🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/sYotVt25Wj — Bradley Dack (@BradDacks40) March 14, 2020

Blackburn are due to be back in action on 3rd April at Ewood Park when they take on Leeds United in what is certain to be a tricky test against the league-leaders.

Although it remains to be seen as to whether the game will go ahead as scheduled amid recent off-the-field events.

The Verdict:

This is an encouraging update on Dack’s fitness.

The 26-year-old has been a key member of Tony Mowbray’s side in recent seasons, and has left a sizeable void in their starting XI with his season-ending injury earlier this term.

But he seems to be making good progress in his rehabilitation which is good to see for both Tony Mowbray, and the Ewood Park faithful.

Rovers will be hoping that he can return to action at the earliest of opportunities, and I think they would have finished inside the top-six if he had been available for all of this year’s campaign.