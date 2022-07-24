Promising Blackburn Rovers claim made over unsuccessful transfer pursuit

Blackburn Rovers made the biggest loan offer to Liverpool for the signing of centre back Ben Davies, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Davies never played for Liverpool after joining the club in January 2021, and spent last season on loan at Sheffield United.

The centre back was again linked with a move to the Championship earlier in the summer, with the likes of Blackburn, Stoke and Middlesbrough all credited with an interest in a deal.

Ultimately though, Davies would instead complete a permanent move to Scottish giants Rangers, arriving as a replacement for Ajax-bound Calvin Bassey.

Now though, it appears as though it was Blackburn who were willing to push the boat out most among those teams keen on a temporary deal for the defender.

According to this latest update, Rovers had offered to £26,000-per-week of Davies’ wages during a loan spell, which is said to have been the biggest of the short-term deals on offer for the 26-year-old.

Blackburn have yet to sign a centre back this summer, and made their first signing of the window earlier this week, as right-back Callum Brittain joined from Barnsley on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Verdict

In a way, this does feel like a rather promising revelation for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Admittedly, the fact that they missed out on this deal will be disappointing, given the need they still have for central defensive reinforcements after the departures of Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke.

However, the fact that Blackburn were willing to spend that much money on a potential deal, certainly suggests that there are funds available for the signings they need to make this summer.

Indeed, the fact they were willing to go big for a player of Davies’ ability also highlight the intent the club has in the market, which should make for an exciting next few weeks at Ewood Park.