Promising attacker delivers verdict on Fulham’s promotion chances

Young Fulham striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale has delivered his verdict on the club’s promotion ambitions as we enter the final nine matches of the 2019/20 season.

Fulham currently sit in third with six points separating them from second-placed West Brom although Scott Parker’s side will have the chance to play both The Baggies and league-leaders Leeds United before the end of the campaign.

And Taylor-Crossdale sees no reason why they cannot return to the promised land in May.

“We definitely belong in the Premier League,” he said in a recent interview with Goal.

“The way we play would suit the Premier League so much.

“We pass the ball so well and when we get the chance, we are deadly. There is no reason why this squad can’t get promoted and stay in the Premier League.”

Taylor-Crossdale made the move across West London from Chelsea during the January transfer window, turning down a move to Germany with Hoffenheim in the process.

So far, he has been largely limited to under-23 action but was handed his first-team debut towards the end of their League Cup clash with Southampton at Craven Cottage back in August.

With the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who has scored 23 goals already this season, and Bobby Decordova-Reid in front of him in the first-team picture, it was always unlikely that the 20-year-old would establish himself straight away.

The verdict

It is great to see a young striker so passionate about his club, especially when he is yet to really be given a chance of his own.

However, can you imagine working with Aleksandar Mitrovic in training every day? That is something that should excite any young striker making his way in the game and it will undoubtedly hold Taylor-Crossdale in very good stead.

Next pre-season will be a crucial one for him, especially if the club remain in the Championship, as there could be a Mitrovic-shaped gap to fill.