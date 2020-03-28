Prolonged contract situation could suggest this QPR favourite has become unsettled: Comment

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Queens Park Rangers’ captain Grant Hall is out-of-contract in the summer, but why hasn’t there been any news of a renewal yet?

It seems like a no-brainer, but the club are yet to make any formal announcement that they’re seeking to renew the 28-year-old’s contract.

Mark Warburton made him club captain at the start of the season, stripping Toni Leistner of the role and showing great trust and faith in Hall.

This season posed a chance for Hall to return to the fray after two seasons of injury hell – in the two campaigns prior to this, Hall had made just 16 league appearances combined, suffering with a persistent knee injury. He’s missed out on a lot of football, but has this season shown why he’s so loved by fans.

The love affair between the QPR fans and Hall started in his first season with the club, the 2015/16 campaign. He joined on a free from Tottenham Hotspur as a young central defender, who’d spent previously been on uneventful loan-spells with the likes of Swindon Town, Birmingham City and Blackpool.

Nobody really knew what to expect from Hall, but he went on to be named Supports’ Player of the Year in his first season at the club. From then, QPR fans have always held Hall in the highest-regard, and it was really tough to see him struggle in the way he has done over the past few seasons.

But this time round we’re once again seeing the player that Hall was in his first season at the club – he’s featured 30 times in the league and has been a mainstay in the team through a lot of change. He’s also found a scoring touch, seemingly out of nowhere – he’d scored just one goal for QPR in his previous four seasons, but with two in his last two he’s taken his season tally to five.

So with this, Hall’s best season in many at QPR, why is it that he’s not been offered a contract renewal yet?

His deal at the club will expire at the end of June, which gives the club little over three months to dwell on it. It’s plenty of time, and it’s likely that Hall will re-sign should QPR have the resources, but given the current state of football and the financial hardship bound to beset QPR in the coming weeks, it might put that renewal on hold.

But even before all this came about, there was no news of an extension. Both Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel signed extensions in February and after that, it seemed that Hall would be next. But the longer the wait has gone on, the more it feels like there’s something not quite right about the whole situation.

We obviously don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but one thing’s for sure and that’s that, if QPR allow Hall to leave on a free in the summer, it’ll upset a lot of fans, and leave QPR without their leader, and without one of their best players of the season.