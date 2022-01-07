Prolific Huddersfield youngster joins Port Vale on loan

19-year old Kian Harratt has completed a loan deal from Huddersfield Town to League Two outfit Port Vale for the remainder of the season.

The young striker has enjoyed a prolific season in front of goals for the Terriers B side, with a remarkable 16 goals in just 15 starts, and has been snapped up by Darrell Clarke in a bid to continue the Valiants’ promotion push. This transfer comes just weeks after Harratt signed a long-term professional contract with the Championship side, and has recently been moved to training with the first team under Carlos Corberán.

Harratt has never played as a regular in any EFL side though, with his only loan spells to date being at a then non-league Harrogate Town and Guiseley, as well as one substitute appearance for Huddersfield against Leeds United two seasons ago. At Vale Park he joins former Town midfielder and academy coach Dean Whitehead, who is the Vale assistant manager.

Town’s Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby is “excited” by Harratt’s move to Vale Park.

“We’re really excited about this loan for Kian.

“Port Vale put a lot of time and effort into making this loan happen, and it was clear from our conversations how much they wanted the player and the role they envisage for him. That makes a huge difference – the Club has to be right if we are going to send any of our talented young players out, as you are entrusting them with his development.

As for Vale boss Darrell Clarke, he believes the youngster is a “very useful addition” to his attacking options.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to get Kian in, he’s been training with their first team most of this season and we didn’t think he was going to be available to be honest, we’ve been monitoring him for a little bit because he’s so well thought of.

“He’s already got 16 goals for their B Team this season whilst training with their First Team and we have the bonus that Dean Whitehead has already worked with him before, so we know all about his talent.

““He’s a very useful addition to our forward line who will offer us different options.”

The Verdict

This move will benefit all parties concerned, especially Port Vale as they hope the youngster can translate his form in B-team football into sustaining a play-off/promotion push, and after they thought Harratt’s services would be unavailable. As for Harratt himself, it benefits him to gain experience in a lower division in such a pressured environment, and every point from now until May matters as Vale look to get back into League One. From Huddersfield’s point of view, in their situation perhaps Harratt wouldn’t get as much game time with the form some of their attacking options have been in throughout the season, and there is a big difference between B-team and the standards of the Championship, so sending him to a club in a situation in which Vale find themselves in is a sensible option.