Progress made as Newcastle pursue EFL addition

Bournemouth have given Graeme Jones permission to speak to Newcastle United about becoming part of Steve Bruce’s coaching staff, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It emerged late last week that the struggling Premier League side were keen to add another coach to work alongside current assistants Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew, with Jones identified as a target.

The Daily Mail has reported that the former Luton Town boss made a formal request to the Cherries to open talks with Newcastle and that it has been accepted.

It is understood, however, that the Championship club are reluctant to see the 50-year-old coach leave amid their current promotion push but that it’s a move that is expected to go through.

The Magpies target joined the Bournemouth staff in August last year, having left his role with Luton in April.

Jones led the Hatters to promotion to the Championship in 2018/19 and has experience as an assistant in the Premier League, having served under Roberto Martinez at Everton.

Newcastle are certainly in need of a boost at the moment, having lost five games in a row and not won since mid-December.

The Verdict

It seems as if things are moving toward Jones joining Newcastle, with Bournemouth reluctantly allowing him to speak to the club.

It is understood that emotional ties to the North East club are a factor for the former Luton boss, which you feel means he will push harder for it.

Exactly what impact that will have on the Cherries is unclear at the moment but it’s hardly ideal given they’re in a promotion battle and Jason Tindall is an inexperienced manager.