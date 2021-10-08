Proctor starts: The predicted Port Vale XI to face Sutton United tomorrow

Port Vale will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in League Two to five games tomorrow when they head to Gander Green Lane to face Sutton United.

Vale managed to seal all three points in their clash with Leyton Orient last weekend thanks to goals from Jamie Proctor, James Wilson and Dennis Politic.

Currently third in the League Two standings, Darrell Clarke’s side will fancy their chances of picking up a positive result against Sutton.

However, Vale cannot afford to underestimate their opponents as the Us have won three out of their four home league games this season.

Here, we take a look at how Vale could line up against Sutton in Saturday’s showdown…

Having utilised the 3-5-2 formation on numerous occasions this season, Clarke is likely to stick with particular set up tomorrow.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan will be looking to claim his sixth clean-sheet of the campaign against Sutton.

Lewis Cass will line up alongside Nathan Smith and Dan Jones in the heart of the defence whilst David Worrall and James Gibbons will feature in the wing-back roles.

Ben Garrity will make his 10th league appearance if he overcomes a knock that he sustained in last weekend’s clash with Orient.

Tom Pett and Tom Conlon are likely to partner Garrity in a three-man midfield.

Meanwhile, Proctor is set to feature up-front in a two-striker formation alongside Wilson.

Since joining Vale in the summer transfer window, Proctor has produced some impressive performance for the club in the fourth-tier.

As well as netting six goals in all competitions for the club, the forward is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.08 in League Two.

Having scored the winning goal in the club’s showdown with Orient, Proctor will be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend’s meeting with Sutton and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he helps his side seal all three points in this fixture by adding to his goal-tally.