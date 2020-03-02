Images have emerged of Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer taking part in training, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the South London club.

The Addicks suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of fellow survival-chasers Huddersfield Town on Saturday–their heaviest defeat of the season.

That result leaves Charlton just two points and two places above the relegation zone, with 10 games left of the season.

The Addicks will want to do everything they can to ensure they can get back to winning ways in another relegation scrap against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

It seems that has included the manager taking part in training, as an image on the club’s official Instagram page showed Bowyer getting involved.

Bowyer, who began his career as a player at Charlton, was an industrious and talented midfielder in his day and had an impressive career, including representing England and making nearly 400 Premier League appearances.

It seems his presence on the training pitch has excited plenty of Addicks fans, who were quick to suggest that he should feature for the first team on Saturday.

Read the reaction of Charlton supporters here:

jblock_mw: Maybe bowyer should be playing

8cabbie: Could do with Bows starting on Saturday alongside Jacko!

longlivetomjordan: Chuck Bowyer in midfield, it can’t get any worse

jwyatt2225: Diamond: bows Cullen Williams Pratley

lucysnipp: Bows to play!!

reubenm_12: Bowyer is probs the best player there lol

deglese: Is Bows down to play on Saturday?

yunkoe3: I’d love to see bowyer play again