Carlton Palmer believes Nottingham Forest should sign Wigan Athletic star Thelo Aasgaard, but also loan him back to Shaun Maloney's side for the remainder of the season for his development and Wigan's survival hopes.

They have been keeping tabs on the Norway U-21 international in recent weeks ahead of the January transfer window, according to Alan Nixon. He reports that the 22-year-old could be bought for around £3 million, and Forest's recruitment team will make their decision on whether to make a concrete move for the playmaker in the near future.

The Norway youth international has been a key individual for Wigan over the last couple of seasons, primarily playing as an attacking midfielder and chipping in with a number of goal contributions, but also operating as a striker or box-to-box midfielder as well.

Forest aren't the only club keen on Aasgaard, as Nixon reported in November that Championship side Stoke City are keen on moving for the midfielder in the mid-season transfer window. They also looked the likelier of meeting Wigan's demands, unlike Blackburn Rovers, who had a bid turned down in the summer.

So far this season, Aasgaard has scored seven goals in 21 appearances for the Latics across all competitions, with five goals in 18 League One outings and one goal in each of the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Thelo Aasgaard's 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 18 Starts 15 Pass accuracy % 79.2 Chances created 12 Expected assists (xA) 0.84 Assists 0 Shots 45 Shots on target 19 Expected goals (xG) 5.28 Goals 5

Ex-England international and EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes it could be a good signing for Nottingham Forest in the long-term, given the fee involved. However, Wigan cannot afford to lose their key player and star man without perhaps a loan back in return.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Nottingham Forest, along with several other clubs, are monitoring the situation with Wigan Athletic' midfield player Thelo Aasgaard.

"The 22-year-old is having a really good season after a good season last season. A good season so far with 7 goals in 21 appearances for the Latics. Five goals in 18 League One outings.

"Last season was his best return in his career with nine goals and four assists in 39 appearances. Forest and a host of Premier League clubs, and clubs in Europe, are interested in Aasgaard and monitoring the Norwegian youth international.

"However, the stumbling block for Nottingham Forest, even though it could be a shrewd investment, is that noises are coming out that it will be a £3 million fee.

"That would still be a very shrewd purchase for anybody. I think that is around and about the fair fee, but I think Aasgaard would be worried about his game time.

"Nottingham Forest are going great guns at the moment, so you would worry about that. A deal could be done, then loan him back to Wigan. A £3 million fee would be massive for Shaun Maloney's side.

"The 22-year-old would be a big miss for Maloney too. Wigan are in a relegation battle and the second-lowest scorers in League One, having managed just 15 goals out of 18 games.

"They are two points outside of the drop zone, so losing someone like Thelo, who's been getting goals for Maloney, would drop Wigan into a lot of trouble.

"But it would be good business for Nottingham Forest and a problem for them to have as well, because they wouldn't be able to guarantee him game time.

"Obviously, Aasgaard and his advisors would be able to get a substantial pay increase, and he would be able to go back out on loan to Wigan or loan him to another League One or even a Championship club."

Thelo Aasgaard's importance to Wigan Athletic

It's fair to say Aasgaard is the club's standout player and is far too good for League One football for much longer. Last season, he produced a career-best return of nine goals and four assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, but he already looks set to smash that this term.

However, that is contingent on if he can maintain his current form in front of goal, and if he also stays for the whole season. Development through regular minutes is crucial at his age, and while he is a talented individual who has been a shining light in League One for an otherwise struggling Latics side, it is clear that he would not seriously challenge Morgan Gibbs-White for a first-team spot at Forest.

The Latics are neither creative nor goal-heavy, but Aasgaard is the brightest spark, so he could be the key single handedly to their success this term, and that includes providing both the goals and assists needed to push up the league table in time.