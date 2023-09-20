Highlights Lyle Taylor is currently training with Sheffield Wednesday after leaving Nottingham Forest this year.

Xisco Munoz has confirmed that Lyle Taylor is currently training with Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward is currently without a club after he departed Nottingham Forest earlier this year.

The 33-year-old’s contract was not renewed by the Premier League side, meaning he is free to sign for any team, even outside the transfer window period.

Taylor didn’t play a single minute in the last season as the Reds secured their safety in the top flight for another year with a 16th place finish.

Would Lyle Taylor be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

The veteran could end up signing for Wednesday following what is essentially a trial period at the club.

Munoz is looking for added firepower in his attacking options, with the team currently sitting 23rd in the Championship table.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the addition of Taylor would be a promising move for the Owls…

Declan Harte

Wednesday have scored just five goals from their opening seven games, with the team struggling near the bottom of the table.

Adding an extra attacking option into the team is a good idea as long as there is room to accommodate him in the budget.

Taylor shouldn’t command significant wages, so should be an affordable option that will boost their survival chances.

Taylor has plenty of experience to bring to the club, and his recent record in the division isn’t the worst.

While he has essentially missed a whole year of football, and thus may take a couple of weeks to get up to full match fitness, the 33-year-old is still a dependable goalscorer.

Taylor spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Birmingham City, where he scored five goals in 14 appearances in a team that was competing near the bottom of the Championship table as well.

Given the level of free agent talent available, Taylor is about as good a signing as Wednesday could look to make at the moment.

Alfie Burns

Taylor has been there and done it in the Championship before, scoring 23 goals in under 100 appearances at the level.

With Wednesday struggling in the bottom three already and not exactly proving themselves prolific back in the second-tier, it would be easy to suggest that Taylor will be a good signing on a free transfer.

Whilst it's probably worth a punt given how toothless Wednesday have been with goals and points since promotion, signing Taylor isn't going to solve all the club's issues.

In Josh Windass, Lee Gregory and Michael Smith, Munoz has a number of attacking players that know where the back of the net is. Between them, they've scored 81 goals in the second-tier and built up almost 400 games of experience at the level.

Wednesday's issue comes with not supplying them with the chances needed to find regular goals. Taylor adds to their firepower, but he doesn't add to their creativity - he's assisted only three goals in the Championship before.

Before the season drifts out of control, Wednesday might as well roll the dice, but Taylor won't solve everything.