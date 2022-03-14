“Probably weren’t good enough” – Dan Neil addresses recent time out of Sunderland starting XI

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil believes that starting on the bench for the last three games has been a “good decision” by Alex Neil, as stated during a conversation with the Northern Echo.

The 20-year-old, who had started 30 games during this League One season prior to the last three third-tier clashes, had been an unused substitute for the first two of these games, coming on during Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

Similarly, 18-year-old centre-back, Callum Doyle, has also been pulled from starting XI duties in recent weeks, with the young duo proving to be big parts of the Black Cats’ campaign thus far.

Speaking to the Northern Echo after Saturday’s game about the decision to rest him over the last week or so, the young midfielder said: “Obviously no player wants a rest but when somebody actually tells you you need a rest sometimes when you accept it you realise it probably was a good decision.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Black Cats quiz

1 of 25 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

“My performances probably from January onwards probably weren’t good enough by my own standard and I was very frustrated by that.

“I think the gaffer saw that when he came in and the first two games I played, I wasn’t at my best, wasn’t at my sharpest. He just said I think you need a rest and I want you back firing for the end of the season. I’ve had my rest and like to think this is a good start to kick on.

“We had a chat and I hadn’t shown him enough basically. He had heard a lot from the outside and the inside before he came in, and I probably just didn’t show that to him. Today was a good opportunity to do that when I came on and I’m just glad to be involved in the win.”

The verdict

Neil has shown so much quality for the Black Cats this season, with the 20-year-old stepping up to his first-team football responsibilities brilliantly.

As he admits himself, he has perhaps been less influential since the turn of the year, with that kind of form coinciding with Sunderland’s slip.

Now he has been rested, he will be eager to kick on and cement a spot back in the starting line up, something that has been made slightly more difficult by the return of Luke O’Nien.

Sunderland appear to be in a fairly decent state when it comes to the injury front too, meaning competition levels are going to be very high in what remains of this season, should it all stay this way.