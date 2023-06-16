This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair continues to be linked with a move to Leicester City to replace James Maddison, according to reports from Football Insider.

Chair was a shining light at Loftus Road in what was an otherwise disappointing season for the QPR, scoring five goals and registering a further nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for the World Cup at the back end of last year, too.

Ilias Chair's QPR form

The playmaker has so far contributed to 28 goals and 31 assists from 192 games, following his 2017 arrival from Lierse SK.

He is under contract at Loftus Road until the summer of 2025. However, the club hold the option to extend that by an extra year.

Chair has also previously been linked to Aston Villa, with reports from Football Insider emerging late last year.

However, the latest interest emerges from Leicester, with their own star creative midfielder, Maddison, being linked with a switch to Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur amongst other clubs in the Premier League.

What's the QPR verdict on Ilias Chair amid Leicester City interest?

FLW's QPR fan pundit believes Chair will inevitably move on this summer and doesn't begrudge him a move to Leicester, he said: "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't worried about Ilias Chair leaving.

"There are a number of big players for us that could end up departing this summer.

"I think with him, the difference is that he's tied down to a longer deal which will be beneficial for us because we'll obviously get more money for him.

"I still don't think we'll get as much as fans think. I rate him, you've got to be looking at £10 million plus, and it'll be surprising if we don't get that.

"The rumours of him going to Leicester, I can see it, because the only career path I can see Chair going on when he leaves us is either Premier League club who has maybe just gone up, or abroad.

"It would probably suit him playing in France or somewhere like that, and obviously a team who have come down who are looking to go straight back up; that prime example is Leicester.

"You could see it happening, and to be quite honest, for his own career now - he isn't really young anymore, he's starting to hit his prime - he probably wants to leave QPR.

"I don't blame him, he's been brilliant for us. If he were to go, good luck and I wish him the best.

"He loves the club, he loves playing for us, but he probably thought last season was the opportunity to get promotion and years have gone by now, and it's just not happening.

"We're going backwards.

"He'll probably want to move on himself and a deal probably will happen. It would not surprise me in the slightest if Leicester come in with a bid soon."

Would Chair signing for Leicester be a good move?

He's obviously not of the quality of Maddison, but Chair could flourish for a side with better quality around him than what he's had at QPR.

He is a creative, inventive player and is very much in the mould of Maddison. It would be a decent replacement considering he would be a fraction of the price, too.

It will be a huge blow for QPR, who will be without their prized asset, having only narrowly avoided relegation last season as well.