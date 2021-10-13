‘Probably the wrong time’ – Stoke City figure reveals he rejected opportunity to concentrate on the Potters

Stoke City coach Dean Holden rejected the chance to go and work with the Wales national team alongside his club duties, as reported by StokeOnTrent Live.

The former player is the current assistant manager at Stoke City and has a wealth of experience in the game, having previously not just been a member of the backroom staff but an actual manager too.

Before that, he took to the field as a player and spent years in the game before entering the world of coaching. He has since gone on to have some success in his staff roles and has largely been an assistant throughout his career so far.

He currently finds himself helping out Michael O’Neill at the Britannia Stadium and the two have done a good job of handling the first-team so far, with the Potters flying high in fourth place.

They look like definite promotion contenders so far this campaign and the next step for Holden, if not an actual managerial post, could well be making the step up to international level.

The coach was even handed the chance to take on some responsibilities with the Welsh national team by current boss Rob Page, who has himself done a fine job with the country over the course of the past year. Rather than take the plunge though, he has revealed that it was ‘probably the wrong time’ for him to agree to a potential role at the side – and instead, Holden will continue to just work with Stoke.

Speaking about the offer to StokeOnTrent Live, he said: “I spoke to Rob Page, who came to me before Alan Knill was appointed, about the possibility of being appointed assistant manager obviously alongside working with Stoke as well. But we just felt it was probably the wrong time.

“It was a great privilege, I have to say, to be asked. They’re a really exciting team at the moment, Wales, with some good youngsters. But it was just the wrong timing. My focus remains on this club.”

It isn’t to be for the coach at international level yet then, although he clearly isn’t short of offers. Instead, Holden has decided to take things one step at a time – but it appears that countries are certainly considering offering the former player the chance to make the jump up when he chooses to do so.

The Verdict

Dean Holden is a solid coach and although he is yet to really begin to prove himself as a manager, there is no doubt he can do some good work in an assistant role.

He hasn’t had too much chance in a starring role yet on the sidelines but his work being done out of the limelight is clearly having some good effects on the teams he works with, as the Potters are doing very well in the second tier. He’s even getting the attention on the international stage with Wales, so he must be doing something right.

It is a sensible move by Holden though to reject their advances so far and risk potentially hindering the good work he has done so far at Stoke.

Holden though could definitely make the leap up to international work based on what he has done so far in his career – but he may fancy trying his arm at actual management too first.