“Probably the worst I’ve ever known…” – Millwall boss Gary Rowett vents frustration after impressive QPR win

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has labelled the club’s injury issues as “probably the worst I’ve ever known at the worst possible time”.

It emerged ahead of yesterday’s game against QPR that Luke Freeman could be out for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury fellow Sheffield United loanee Oli Burke was forced off in the 28th minute after feeling his hamstring.

The Lions beat their London rivals 2-0 at The Den last night, with goals from Mason Bennett and Tyler Burey the difference, and Rowett revealed his pride at his team’s display before turning his focus to venting his frustration about their injury woes.

He said: “The only frustration is that we seem to count the cost after every single game. Another injury. Oli Burke felt his hamstring.

“It’s obviously just incredibly disappointing because we’ve had so many injuries this season. I think it’s probably the worst I’ve ever known at the worst possible time.”

Burke joins Freeman on a list of injured Millwall attackers that also includes Benik Afobe, Tom Bradshaw, and Sheyi Ojo, while defender Daniel Ballard is still making his way back to fitness and midfield Ryan Leonard remains out.

Pressed on whether Freeman would return to Bramall Lane for his recovery, Rowett added: “I’m not sure. That’s probably the least of my concerns at the moment. The fact that he’s unavailable for a large part of the season is disappointing.

“Benik, better news. His is actually only a mild hamstring injury so probably a couple of weeks I would hope. Burkey, I’m not sure yet he felt his hamstring. Scotty Malone came off, I think that’s just cramp.

“We’ve got a couple there, Mase at full tilt, Jed at full tilt, so every time someone goes in for a challenge I’m closing my eyes if I’m being honest.

“It’s hugely disappointing. If you think about Dan Ballard, Lenny, if you think about even recently Bradshaw, Ojo. The list keeps going on and Jed was out for a long period of time.

“I think that’s been a big period in our season so far. Fair play to the players to go out there and put a performance like that in tonight. To be down to the bare bones I thought was magnificent. I’m a very, very proud manager this evening.”

The result leaves Millwall six points away from the play-offs but it seems that chasing a top six place is the last thing on Rowett’s mind right now.

He said: “The way the injuries have gone, the way the season has gone, I’ll be really honest I just want to try and enjoy the last bit of the season; see where it takes us.”

The Lions face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday and there is optimism that Ballard could be available for that game.

Did these 26 ex-QPR players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Nedum Onuoha? More Less

The Verdict

You can completely understand where Rowett is coming from here.

Millwall were excellent against QPR last night and fully deserving of their London derby victory but while he’s made his pride clear, you feel it may have also left the manager wondering what if.

The constant injury issues that they’ve faced in 2021/22 have derailed their season as though they’re just six points back from the play-offs, closing that gap before May looks a tough ask.

Both Freeman and Burke appeared fairly exciting signings when they joined in the winter window but it remains to be seen how much of an impact they’ll be able to have moving forward.

That leaves Rowett’s attacking options particularly limited.