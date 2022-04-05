“Probably the time where we cut our losses” – Coventry City fan pundit speaks out on 24-year-old’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jodi Jones might find himself at a new club in the summer, with his contract set to run out when the season comes to a close.

There is a decision then to be made on whether Coventry want to try and keep the 24-year-old at the club and use him as an option going forward or in rotation or whether they want to let him look for pastures new.

He hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot in recent seasons and hasn’t been too close to the first-team either since way back in 2017/18, when he was just 19-years-old. That campaign, when the Sky Blues were in League Two, he managed 19 league appearances for the club.

Coventry City quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 Where did Matt Godden start his career? Scunthorpe United Grimsby Town Lincoln City Doncaster Rovers

Since then, he has managed only 15 league games in three seasons. The signs are there then that he isn’t a part of their plans and that his contract might not be extended by Mark Robins.

Now, Football League World’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood has admitted himself that the best port of call for Jones this summer could be to finally wave him off into the sunset and let him look for a new team that isn’t Coventry.

Having made only a handful of appearances in the Championship this season during their rise up the division – he’s made seven appearances but hasn’t even managed one full lot of 90 minutes, with those games totalling just 66 minutes of gametime – he isn’t a pivotal player for them anymore.

That should mean he is let go in the summer – and Neil has saluted his service but claimed that it may be time for the club to ‘cut their losses’ with the player.

He said: “This is a contentious one and I feel for Jodi, he’s had some really bad injuries, he’s done some great work in the community but I think now is probably the time where we cut our losses.

“I think it’s best for him and his career as well to just shake hands, move on, go somewhere else and rebuild his career. He hasn’t played regular football since we were in League Two, four, five years ago, and he was outstanding then.

“He needs to go somewhere, be that key player for someone, that starter every week, be that in League One or League Two and get his career back on track and make his way back up to the Championship. If he does go, I wish him all the best and I’ll follow his career because he has been absolutely fantastic.

“I think there comes a time with everyone where you just have to admit that things haven’t worked out and I think that’s where we are with Jodi.”

The Verdict

Jodi Jones leaving Coventry looks a near certainty and it would be more surprising to see Mark Robins hand the 24-year-old a new contract with the club this summer.

That isn’t to say he is a bad player, merely that he is no longer up to the standard that the club want and that he has fallen out of favour and out of the reckoning. At another club, Jones is still young and has the potential to be a shrewd addition on a free transfer.

Considering his previous work in Leagues One and Two, there is no reason why he couldn’t emerge as a first-team regular at a different side if he leaves, as Neil claims. The signs are certainly there for him to be able to do so.

As far as Coventry is concerned though, there doesn’t look to be any room for him – and that should signal the end of his time with the club come the end of the season.