“Probably the right time” – Coventry City fan pundit reacts as club announce player exit

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jodi Jones has been with Coventry City since 2016 and played regularly when he first joined the club.

However over the past number of seasons, he has struggled with numerous injuries which has limited how much he has been able to play.

This season the 24-year-old has made just nine appearances for the Sky Blues and as a result, the club have announced that he has been released from the club.

We asked FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood whether he thought this was the right decision: “Jodi Jones, probably the right time.

“He’s struggled with injuries for the last three years, looks like he’s lost a little bit of pace which is a shame. But there’s still a player in there and he’ll still do a great job.

“I said last summer we should’ve offered him a deal, loan him out until Christmas and then re-evaluate the situation there.

“We didn’t do that – offered him a new deal and obviously he’s been part of the first team squad with some good cameo appearances. Came on against Forest at left wing-back, played really well. Bournemouth away came on and played really well. Set up Godden for the equaliser at Huddersfield away so he’s had some good cameos.

“But I think he’s at that stage in his career where he needs to go and play first team football, get his confidence back, etc.

“I did think this year we’d do what I thought we’d do last year which is the offer him a deal, loan him out until Christmas and then evaluate but I’m guessing that the conversation he’s had with the management has gone the way that he wants to play first team football and he’s not going to get that at Coventry so it’s the right time to shake hands and move on.

“Gutted because the lad’s got all the talent in the world. In League Two, he started off on fire, he was our main man, was linked with a move to Leeds who were in the Championship at the time, in the January transfer window and did his ACL and obviously he’s done both knees now which is a massive, massive shame and it’s going to have an impact on his confidence.

“I wish him all the best, I hope wherever he goes, the fans will love him, the club will love him and I think he’ll go on and do really well. I for one will be keeping an eye out on what he does.”

Quiz: Which club did Coventry City sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Michael Mifsud Lillestrom Malmo Molde Rosenborg

The Verdict:

It’s a shame how this one worked out because when fit, Jodi Jones has shown plenty of promise for the Sky Blues and he is well loved by the fans.

However, from a footballing perspective this is the right decision for both parties.

Coventry will be looking to push up the table next season and Jones hasn’t been able to play enough over the past number of seasons to warrant getting a new deal.

Furthermore, Jones is still only 24-years-old so if he can go somewhere and get regular playing time whilst staying fit, he still has plenty of time to develop his career and succeed.