“Probably the right call” – Blackburn Rovers set to make significant player decision involving Bradley Dack: The verdict

Blackburn Rovers are willing to listen out for offers for midfielder Bradley Dack, as per a report from Football Insider.

The report states that the 28-year-old has fallen out with Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, and subsequently, he could be made available in January.

Dack’s recent time at Ewood Park has been hindered by injury problems, and whilst being fit for the start of this campaign, he has been confined to just three league starts and was axed from the 18-man squad during the recent 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

The midfielder has netted 52 times and has provided a further 27 assists during his time with Blackburn thus far, amassing over 150 appearances in the process.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Dack and his Blackburn Rovers future, and what they envisage the next step being…

Billy Mulley

Dack has proven to be one of the division’s top players, however, the injuries he has picked have completely halted his progress.

A midfielder who scores goals, and with bundles of creativity, attacking flair and intelligence, he is someone who could be of value at Championship level still.

However, whether clubs in the Championship are willing to take a risk on Dack in January remains to be seen, with that meaning they would have to pay a fee.

In the summer, he would be available as a free agent, unless they surprisingly opted to take up an additional year, and that is likely to be the way to go.

Top end League One clubs could also look to Dack for a little bit of firepower if they are looking on course for challenging for promotion.

Carla Devine

It’s a tough situation to call here because Bradley Dack is one player that has been absolutely halted by injuries and you do feel for him in that sense.

He had plenty of quality, prior to his injury he was one of if not the best player in the league and at full fitness you imagine he’d still provide that quality. However, Tomasson has also found a line-up he likes now and with his side sat second in the league it’s hard to argue that anyone should be withdrawn.

Therefore, it probably is the right decision for both parties. Dack is 28-years-old now and will no doubt be desperate to play as much regular football as he can to make up for what he’s missed out on and it seems that ship may have sailed at Ewood Park.

However, I think Dack could definitely stay at Championship level. Maybe the key for him would be to drop in standard slightly to a side that’s not actively pushing for promotion as it may be less intense.

I would be surprised to see him drop below the second tier though. He’s looking for now and although it is somewhat a risk, a fit Bradley Dack is a great asset to any side in the Championship.

Charlie Gregory

Bradley Dack being placed on the transfer list is rather a sad end to his time at Blackburn but is also probably the right call for the club and the player.

He has proven in the past that he can be an extremely good addition at Championship level and has been arguably one of the best in the league at times. However, after multiple injuries and after being sidelined for so long, his level has understandably dropped off and he is also no longer up the pecking order for Rovers.

If he isn’t needed and he won’t be used at Ewood Park, then there is no point him merely sitting on the bench or sitting out of the squad entirely. Instead, it would be better for Dack, now that he has recovered, to get involved in playing and getting more minutes elsewhere.

I think that Dack could arguably – playing regularly and back to full fitness – produce the goods at a high-end level in League One again as he has before. That could even lead to a return to the Championship. For now though, the player certainly needs to work his way back up.