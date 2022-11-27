“Probably the man they need” – QPR target ex-Liverpool coach following Aston Villa spell: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers currently have ex-Blackpool boss Neil Critchley under consideration to become their new manager, according to West London Sport.

This report comes amid rumours that Mick Beale’s move to Rangers is inching closer, leaving Director of Football Les Ferdinand needing to find a new replacement before they return to league action next month.

Critchley has found himself out of work since last month following his departure from Aston Villa – and hasn’t been short of reported interest with Luton Town and Wigan Athletic being linked with a move for him in recent times.

He has also been offered the opportunity to link up with Gary O’Neil as AFC Bournemouth’s assistant manager – but isn’t happy with the package being offered by the Cherries and with that – he looks set to reject the opportunity to return to the Premier League with the south coast outfit.

This may allow QPR to seal a move for him – but would he be a good replacement for the outgoing Beale?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World to answer this key question.

Billy Mulley

I think Critchley would be an excellent Beale replacement, with the former Blackpool man someone who has impressed in the Championship already during his managerial career, whilst he still represents a youthful option.

Of course, Beale has enjoyed a positive start to life at QPR which has caused expectations to rise around Loftus Road, but Critchley is someone who can continue the club’s build.

Critchley has proven to work the loan market well too in the Championship, whilst he has overseen the development of some exciting youngsters over years, two things that make him an ideal candidate.

Critchley deserves a good opportunity in the Championship and this looks like a very good chance for the 44-year-old, should Beale go on to depart.

Toby Wilding

This does feel as though it could be a very good appointment for QPR if they make it.

Critchley showed with Blackpool last season just how good he is at getting results in the Championship, which has made him something of a popular choice for a number of managerial roles at this level in the past few weeks.

As a result, this could be seen as something of a statement of intent from QPR if they were to be the ones to secure the services of Critchley, and it may be an appointment that goes down well at Loftus Road.

His experience of managing at youth level also means he could be successful with what is a relatively young QPR squad, meaning this does feel like a managerial target that is well worth pursuing for the club.

Adam Jones

Critchley is probably the man they need at this stage as someone who could potentially take them forward for the long term after spending a decent amount of Blackpool.

Already having a promotion on his CV, that can only bode well for the West London outfit in their quest to get back to the Premier League and he could probably achieve that goal within a limited budget too.

With this in mind, he seems to have the necessary attributes and qualifications needed to take QPR forward and a potential long-term appointment like Critchley is ideally needed after spending such a short time with Beale in charge.

The one concerning thing is the fact he willingly left Blackpool in the summer. QPR will be hoping he shows real loyalty after months of speculation involving Beale.