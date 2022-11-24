“Probably the club’s best asset” – Stoke City fan pundit lauds Potters academy with potential superstars coming through

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City may have had a number of years in a row of underperforming at senior level, but the same cannot be said for their academy and development system.

Alex Neil is trying to get the Potters’ players back on track in the second tier in a bid for promotion to the Premier League once again, and there are a number of players in his squad who either graduated from the club’s academy or started off in the development squad.

These include Harry Souttar and Josh Tymon, who were purchased at a young age and developed via the under-21’s and loan spells, but also players who have actually graduated through the under-18’s, such as Tyrese Campbell and Josef Bursik.

All are making an impact in 2022 at senior level, and there will be more to come as Stoke continue to churn out potential stars of the future through their category one system.

The current case in point is Emre Tezgel, with the 17-year-old striker already being tracked by luminaries such as Chelsea and Manchester United in the past year.

FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley has praised the system for bringing through the players it has done in recent years, and believes it’s probably the best-run part of the club at the moment.

“Stoke’s academy is probably the club’s best asset at the moment,” Ben said.

“Not only have they been doing well in their own competitions but we’ve had loads of academy graduates come through and a couple have been sold for decent money – Nathan Collins being the highlight of that obviously.

“Others past and present such as Tyrese Campbell, Joe Bursik, Josh Tymon, Harry Souttar, there’s been plenty and there’s more coming.

“Emre Tezgel, Nathan Lowe – there’s loads coming through and it doesn’t show any signs of stopping and that’s great considering it’s possibly our best way of generating income at the moment – they’re doing us proud.”

The Verdict

Unlike a lot of clubs at Championship level, Stoke operate at the highest possible level when it comes to their academy.

It has been a major source of positivity for them and they are competing against Premier League clubs mostly, so it helps develop their talents more.

As we have seen from the latest talent to come through the system in Emre Tezgel, the production line just keeps on rolling and it won’t be long you imagine until the teenager is appearing more often in Championship matchday squads.

There are probably more talents that we don’t know about coming through as well, meaning that in the future Stoke should have some assets to cash in on should they need to.