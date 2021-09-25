‘Probably our strongest XI’ – These Blackburn fans discuss team news for Cardiff game

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their strong start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game sixth in the second-tier table, with 13 points from their eight league games so far.

That though, is the sort of position Rovers have regularly struggled to build on in recent seasons, and they will be looking to avoid a repeat of that here.

For their part, Cardiff go into the game tenth in the table, having won one and lost four of their last five games in all competitions.

Rovers have been boosted by the return to action of Sam Gallagher after two games out with a thigh problem, and the attacker replaces Ian Poveda in the starting lineup, the only change from last weekend’s goalless draw at Barnsley.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Lets keep the positivity moving in the right direction lads! A win here will be a big boost to continue our steady start! Some more goals for the Chilean Harry Kane would be nice! Keep on beliving #Rovers! Happy tpo Sam G back! Feed the G and he will score! — Blackburn Roverseas (@roverseas) September 25, 2021

khadra is wasted on us — billy (@BWils__) September 25, 2021

In fairness. Having him on the bench for this game specifically in a game we are going to have to manage very precisely, is a clever move. — Thomas Evans ♿ (@ThomasEvansAdur) September 25, 2021

Gallagher out Khedra in would’ve been my choice. So Gally will prob bag a hattrick now — PTRCK. (@rovertweet765) September 25, 2021

Probably our strongest XI, providing Gally is playing as the no. 9 — M 🌹 (@Greenman1875) September 25, 2021

Why Gallagher. Khadra easily starts over him. So much more threat going forward. — Lewis (@l_townley07) September 25, 2021

Probably as much for his height against a team who are an aerial threat — Kelvin Wilkins (@KelvinW69455523) September 25, 2021

COYB — Paul Latham (@laytum17) September 25, 2021