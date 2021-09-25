Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Probably our strongest XI’ – These Blackburn fans discuss team news for Cardiff game

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their strong start to the Championship season on Saturday afternoon, when they host Cardiff City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game sixth in the second-tier table, with 13 points from their eight league games so far.

That though, is the sort of position Rovers have regularly struggled to build on in recent seasons, and they will be looking to avoid a repeat of that here.

For their part, Cardiff go into the game tenth in the table, having won one and lost four of their last five games in all competitions.

Rovers have been boosted by the return to action of Sam Gallagher after two games out with a thigh problem, and the attacker replaces Ian Poveda in the starting lineup, the only change from last weekend’s goalless draw at Barnsley.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


