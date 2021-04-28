‘Probably one of the best in the country’ – Exclusive: Grant Holt singles out experienced Norwich City man for praise

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt has labelled Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul as “probably one of the best in the country”, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Daniel Farke’s side have been a cut above in the Championship this season –having already sealed promotion back to the Premier League and with the chance to win the title on Saturday.

Not only have Norwich’s attacking unit – which includes the likes of Emi Buendia, Todd Cantwell, and Teemu Pukki – proved too much for opposing defences this season they’ve kept quiet other team’s forwards quiet time and time again.

Only Watford have conceded fewer goals than the Canaries this term and while the summer addition of Ben Gibson has certainly helped, there’s no denying that Krul has been exceptional between the sticks.

He’s certainly impressed Holt, who speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, singled him out as one of the best keepers in the country.

“Norwich have got a goalkeeper that’s still probably one of the best in the country,” claimed the former Canaries striker, who still holds a position at the Norfolk club.

He added: “I’m including the Premier League in that because Tim Krul has been absolutely fantastic.”

Despite missing 10 Championship games this season, the 33-year-old has kept the second-most clean sheets in the division this season (18) and has the second-highest clean sheet percentage (52.9%) of players to have featured more than five times.

Clearly, playing behind a strong defence helps but the Dutchman has certainly spared his teammate’s blushes on a number of occasions this term.

Krul has conceded just 30 goals all season and that is 9.05 fewer than the number he is expected to have conceded according to xCG (Wyscout), which illustrates just what an impressive campaign it has been.

There may be areas of the squad that Farke looks to improve this summer but goalkeeper is not likely to be one of them.

