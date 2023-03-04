“Probably on the cheap” – Should Luton Town revisit failed January Nottingham Forest deal? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town missed out on a Deadline Day move for Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cook, with the experienced defender opting to stay with the Premier League club.

The Hatters, as well as Stoke City, Birmingham City, and Blackburn Rovers were dealt blows when news emerged that Cook wanted to remain at The City Ground for the second half of the campaign.

Cook currently finds himself out of Forest’s 25-man squad after what has been two busy windows for the Premier League outfit.

Possessing a contract that does not expire until the summer of 2024, Steve Cooper and Co. will have decisions to make about the future of the 31-year-old when the current campaign comes to an end.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Cook and whether or not the Hatters should reignite their interest this summer…

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded in 1875! True False

Billy Mulley

Luton have an evident need to bolster their backline options when summer comes around, with a continuation of injuries meaning that Rob Edwards has had to deploy many different defensive trio combinations thus far.

Cook is someone who would provide leadership, dominance in both his ground and aerial duels and experience of thriving in the Championship if promotion is not achieved this season.

Of course, the Hatters are currently in the play-off positions and will be eager to achieve promotion to the Premier League, and you would think that Cook could be someone who could help the Hatters adapt to England’s top tier.

Luton rarely get recruitment wrong and it will be interesting to see how they solve their defensive issue when this season comes to an end.

Marcus Ally

At this stage of his career, Cook is much more effective in a back three formation and that would suit the Hatters under Rob Edwards.

The 31-year-old put in some very strong performances for Nottingham Forest in the second half of last season and appeared to be a key leader in the dressing room.

A fee would be required for his services with his deal at the City Ground running until the summer of 2024, but the Reds may be comfortable letting him leave for free given their sheer squad size at the moment.

Potentially not as someone they rely on to start every single game, Cook would be a good signing for Luton next season with his experience towards the top of the Championship and in the Premier League.

Worth another enquiry.

Alfie Burns

It looks like it could be a shrewd deal come the summer.

Forest’s massive squad means that players are going to have to be moved on in the summer, some probably on the cheap.

Cook, you feel, will be one of those. That’s obviously going to appeal to Luton as well, as they operate in a really shrewd way when it comes to transfers.

The centre-back will be 32 by the time next season starts and hardly a spring chicken, yet he’s got a wealth of EFL and Premier League experience under his belt and that could make a big difference for the Hatters moving forwards.

One issue for them come the summer might be the level of interest in Cook for the middle third of the Championship, yet Luton should back their standing within that and be able to sell their project to the experienced defender.

It’s one that makes sense for the summer.