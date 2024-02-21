Highlights Charlton Athletic faces relegation threat despite roster potential

Nathan Jones must handle Michael Hector's contract uncertainty

Chances of Hector staying with Charlton look slim due to lack of playing time

Charlton Athletic are currently in a precarious position in the League One table, with relegation a distinct possibility at present.

Despite assembling a squad that many would argue, on paper, should be challenging way higher than what their league standing suggests, the Addicks are currently outside the third tier drop zone by a point ahead of Cheltenham Town.

Former Luton Town and Southampton boss Nathan Jones has recently been installed in the hotseat at The Valley, and faces the demanding task of turning the club's fortunes around.

First and foremost, securing the club's status in League One is the first port of call for the Welshman, but ahead of a defining summer, Jones must hold talks with those who are currently unaware of their futures in SE6.

One of those is former Chelsea centre-back Michael Hector, who has been with the club since January 2023, signing on a short-term deal under then head coach Dean Holden.

The Jamaican then extended his stay until this upcoming summer, but with just four months of that deal remaining, should he be granted fresh terms?

Here at Football League World, we quizzed our Addicks fan pundit, Ben Fleming, about whether the 31-year-old is likely to remain a Charlton Athletic player at the start of next season.

"I think probably not. I don't think Michael Hector has done a lot to earn an extension," Fleming began. "He's not been in the squad, or hasn't started for the last seven games.

"Even with the move to a back three, Appleton and Jones have preferred Terrell Thomas in there, and obviously we've got Jones, Gillesphey, Edmonds-Green and Ness, so there's a lot of places already.

"I think we saw earlier in the season when he started a lot, that he was physically struggling. I wouldn't be surprised if he's one of our biggest earners, so unless something changes radically between now and the end of the season where he comes in and plays extremely well, he'll probably go at the end of the season," Fleming continued.

Michael Hector - 2023/24 League One Stats Total Matches Played 24 Matches Started 21 Goals 0 Assists 1 Touches per Game 70 Clean Sheets 2 Interceptions per Game 0.8 Tackles per Game 2.0 Error led to Shot 1 Error led to Goal 2 Average Rating 6.90 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of February 19th 2024)

"I think he's been alright in the time he's been here. But he's also presided over a time when we've historically been declining. He's only going to decline more as the months and years go on. So, unless we could negotiate a cut-price on his wages, I don't really see the need for him to be around. I'd rather free up that money to bring in a younger central defender and give them a chance.

He concluded: "We've got others starting now who are probably better, although they're not showing it at the minute. I think, at present, he won't be offered a new deal at the end of the season."

Michael Hector's immediate future

As Fleming mentioned, Hector hasn't been involved with Charlton since the 3-3 draw with Port Vale on January 6th.

This has put him on the back foot when it comes to impressing the new boss, during what is a crucial period of the campaign, making it extremely difficult for him to stake a claim for a new contract.

Regardless of what division the club find themselves in next season, a major rebuild is needed. Therefore, it makes sense for Hector to be taken off the wage bill. However, he would still be an adequate signing at League One level, given his experience of playing at a higher level with the likes of Fulham, Reading and Hull City.