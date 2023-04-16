EFL pundit Sam Parkin believes it is "inevitable" Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will go on to manage a Champions League club, but urged him to stay at Turf Moor next season.

The Clarets have already been promoted back to the Premier League and are closing in on the Championship title, earning Kompany plenty of admirers after an excellent first season in charge of the Clarets.

They became the fastest team to secure promotion in Championship history having done so with seven games remaining, while they extended their unbeaten run to 21 league games with the 0-0 draw at Reading on Saturday.

The Sun claim that Kompany is now Tottenham's top target as they look for Antonio Conte's replacement, with chairman Daniel Levy said to be "blown away" by the job the 37-year-old has done in Lancashire.

When asked about the rumours linking him with a move to Spurs, Kompany refused to comment on the speculation and insisted his full focus remained on the Clarets.

"I don’t waste answers on my future. I said it on day one of my job here at Burnley in anticipation that one day there might be a question like this. So, crack on, I’m focussing on Reading and the next games. I chose [Burnley] for the people and I feel I made the right decision. We’ve got infrastructure, we’ve got talent. It’s an enjoyable place to work," Kompany told talkSPORT earlier this week.

"It's not at the forefront of my thoughts. I think wherever I am, in my head it’s always the biggest job in the world. The key point is always happy, never satisfied."

What did Sam Parkin say on Vincent Kompany's Burnley future?

Parkin believes that while Kompany is destined for bigger things in the future, he would be best to stay at Turf Moor and establish Burnley in the top flight before moving on.

"You'd like him to commit his future, but it's not always as easy as that," Parkin said on ITV's English Football League Highlights show.

"The lure of a big club in the Premier League, he's going to have to consider

"But it depends how quickly he's on this ascendency, if there's room for a bit of patience and if he can potentially build at Burnley and stabilise them in the Premier League before making that jump to a Champions League club

"I think it's probably inevitable he's going to get there at some stage, but you'd like him to maybe emulate what Nuno Espirito Santo did at Wolves and there's other examples as well.

"There's no hurry, but only he knows what the decision is going to be I suppose."

Should Vincent Kompany leave Burnley for Tottenham?

Parkin is correct that Kompany should be patient before leaving Burnley.

It is likely inevitable that Kompany will get a big job one day, but moving too early in his career could potentially be damaging to his reputation and the Spurs job would be an incredibly tough challenge should he decide to take it.

The Clarets could have a successful season in the Premier League next season, with the likes of Brighton, Brentford and Fulham providing examples of what could be possible if Kompany can once again get his recruitment right.

But it is worrying for Burnley fans that Kompany has been so non-committal on his future, which does make you wonder whether he would feel a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be too good to turn down.