Manchester United are accustomed to loaning young talent out to the EFL and another of their young stars could once again be heading for the Championship this summer.

That's if the latest reports via Football Insider prove accurate.

Football Insider claim that a trio of EFL sides are interested in young midfielder Charlie Savage - son of former Leicester, Derby and Welsh international Robbie Savage.

Championship duo Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen, as are League One outfit Wigan Athletic.

Savage, who is just 20-years-old, has made one senior appearance for Manchester United, with a very short cameo as a substitute versus BSC Young Boys in the Champions League in 2021.

Last season, the young midfielder spent the second half of the season out on loan at struggling League One outfit Forest Green Rovers, where he made 15 appearances.

Would Charlie Savage be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Specifically, focusing on the links to Sheffield Wednesday for the sake of this article, we wondered whether or not Savage would be a good addition at Hillsborough under new Owls' boss Xisco Munoz.

Some of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts below.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think this is a really interesting one, given that Charlie Savage is clearly an exciting talent.

Having spent half a season out on loan in League One last campaign at a struggling side, you are inclined to suggest that perhaps Savage would be best seeking a season-long loan at a top club in the third tier, particularly given that he is just 20-years-old.

However, with two Championship clubs also showing interest, there is clearly a belief that he is good enough to play in the second tier, and it would be very admirable were Savage ambitious enough to push to do that.

With Sheffield Wednesday not light, but not deep in the centre of the park, there certainly looks as though there would be room for him to fit in at Hillsborough, even if we do not yet know how Xisco Munoz will line up when competitive action begins.

With a brilliant man-manager in Xisco, Savage would certainly enjoy his football were he to make this move, but in terms of coaching, the jury is still out on the Owls' boss and how much he could improve the United prospect.

You would feel much more confident, for example, in saying that Michael Duff at Swansea would improve him as a player.

By no means would Sheffield Wednesday be a bad destination for Savage this summer, though, with Xisco Munoz simply not having had the chance to show us the above yet.

Alfie Burns

There are probably a few ways you can look at this.

Firstly, would Charlie Savage be a good addition to Sheffield Wednesday's squad? Yes, he would. He's on the books at Manchester United for a reason, clearly possessing good quality. He's built up some experience in the EFL already with Forest Green Rovers and would improve Xisco Munoz's wider squad.

However, you'd certainly question whether this is a priority signing for Sheffield Wednesday, who have plenty of central midfield depth with Barry Bannan, George Byers and Will Vaulks. Savage, who played just 15 times in League One last season, doesn't feel like he's going to push that trio on enough in the Championship.

There's probably going to be some doubt with Savage, too, about whether Wednesday are the right fit because of that aforementioned point. If he's heading to Hillsborough on loan, only to sit behind senior players in the pecking order, he might as well go elsewhere, even into League One, where he will start. The last thing he needs to do is waste a year of his career at such an early age.

Of course, if the deal being explored was a permanent one, as The Sun suggested could be the case, it would be different for both parties - Wednesday would have a player they could nurture for the years to come, whilst Savage would be getting himself a move to a big club in the EFL where there is a good chance of a progression path.

A lot has to fall into place to convince me this is the right move, though.