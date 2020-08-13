Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Probably get Godin for cheaper’, ‘Way too much’ – Many Leeds fans frustrated by latest Ben White update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Brighton have, according to Football Insider, rejected a £30 million bid from Leeds United for Ben White, which has drawn a frustrated response from fans of the Yorkshire club. 

The 22-year-old joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal last summer and was integral in helping them secure promotion.

White featured in every game last term, helping Marcelo Bielsa’s side win the Championship while conceding the fewest goals and keeping the most clean sheets in the division.

The Yorkshire club’s hopes of signing him permanently ahead of a first season back in the top flight for 16 years are no secret, with previous reports suggesting that bids of £18.5 million and £22 million have already been rejected.

According to Football Insider, Leeds have now tabled a £30 million bid for the defender, which has also been rejected by the Seagulls.

Brighton have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to central defenders with summer signing Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Matt Clarke, and White all on their books.

Reports have suggested that Duffy could join fellow Premier League new boys West Bromwich Albion this summer, which would likely damage the Whites’ chances of a move.

Centre-back is a real position of need for Leeds, with Liam Cooper the only one in Bielsa’s senior squad.

Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

1 of 10

Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false?

This latest update on the pursuit of White appears to have frustrated many fans of the Yorkshire club, who took to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Probably get Godin for cheaper’, ‘Way too much’ – Many Leeds fans frustrated by latest Ben White update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: