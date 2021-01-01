‘Probably exactly what they need’ – West Ham eyeing EFL player transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United have been linked with Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva, who has continued to impress in the Championship this term.

According to The Guardian, the Hammers have been keeping tabs on Dasilva but prizing him away from the west London club won’t come cheap.

So, would he be a good signing for West Ham? And is he ready for the Premier League?

We asked our FLW writers just that…

Alfie Burns

Dasilva impresses me.

Whenever I sit down and watch Brentford properly, he’s always so progressive on the ball and looking to play forward. I think he’s a terrific player.

In terms of West Ham, he’s probably exactly what they need.

He’s not a forward like Jarrod Bowen or Said Benrahma, which plugs a gap in the West Ham squad in many ways.

The Hammers fans would love how positive he is with the ball and the energy he brings in the middle of the pitch.

It could be a really good fit.

Phil Spencer

Josh Dasilva will be playing in the Premier League next season – one way or another.

The midfielder looks like the next star off the Brentford supply chain and with another six months under his belt he’ll be more than ready to compete in the top flight.

For West Ham, this is a deal that will make perfect sense given that he’s very much in the upward curve of his career.

However, a deal could depend on Brentford’s promotion challenge.

If the Bees go up then you’d imagine that he’ll stay put, but if they fall short again then West Ham will take their chance to swoop.

He’s a quality player and it’ll be great to see him in the top flight.

Toby Wilding

I could see this being a decent signing for West Ham.

Dasilva is dangerous attacking player, who certainly has the ability to make a contribution for any side when he is on form, meaning he could certainly be a useful asset for the Hammers.

Indeed, given a move to the London Stadium would give him the chance to reunite with Said Benrahma – alongside whom he played so well for Brentford last season – could potentially bring the best out of both of those players once again.

As a result, you do feel this is one worth looking into for West Ham, but with DaSilva having only signed a new long-term contract with a Brentford side well in the hunt for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season, it may not be easy for them to pull it off.