Since joining Middlesbrough, Finnish striker Marcus Forss has enjoyed a decent spell at the Riverside Stadium, but with the signings of multiple forwards, should Boro consider offers?

Forss has played no part in Middlesbrough's pre-season preparations, meaning that when the time comes that he's passed fit once again, Boro boss Michael Carrick, will likely take his time to integrate Forss back into the side.

With plenty of attacking arrivals joining this summer in Micah Hamilton from Manchester City, Delano Burgzorg and also Tommy Conway, Forss could see himself slipping down the pecking order upon his return.

Adding to the fact they already have Emmanuel Latte Lath, Isaiah Jones and Josh Coburn, the 25-year-old will certainly find it hard with the amount of competition there is.

Forss joined Boro in 2022 from Brentford for a reported fee of £3 million and has proved to be an very useful option.

Marcus Forss' Middlesbrough all-time statistics per Flashscore Season Appearances Goals Assists 23/24 23 7 2 22/23 42 10 5

With the deadline fast approaching, and options a plenty, could we see Carrick move on the striker?

"Probably Boro's best finisher" - Forss claim made as Boro assess forward options

FLW's Boro fan pundit, Phil Spencer (Phil Spencer YT) believes that they should retain the services of Forss due to his impact on the side, but also his injuries proving an unlikely exit.

"I can't see Forss leaving Middlesbrough this summer no matter what happens really. He did have a number of injuries last season which stopped him finding his form, and he is currently injured at the moment.

"I'm not entirely sure when he's due to be back in action, but I think the fact he's injured and not fit, means a move this summer is highly unlikely this summer anyway.

"In terms of his standing in the Boro squad, it is going to be interesting to look at when he's back fit because we have signed a couple of players. Hamilton and Burgzorg, who've added real quality to the attacking line.

"I think Forss is a player that is popular among Boro supporters, and he's someone who is probably Boro's best finisher, which includes Latte Lath.

"He's natural in front of goal, and that's someone we wouldn't be willing to pass up easily. He's someone who is when fully fit and firing, for me, a regular starter for the club. I'd have him on the right wing ahead of Isiah Jones, because he has that end product which Jones doesn't seem to have.

"I'd be surprised if there was any real interest in him before the deadline, as I said his injuries will probably stop that anyway.

"As far as he's concerned, I think he's a really important player and someone Carrick seems to really like and there's a feeling he's someone you can get the best of.

"I think he could be in for a good season when he gets fit, and potentially lead the goal scoring charts for Middlesbrough over the course of the campaign.

Boro could consider offers for Forss

Despite this claim, Forss is currently out injured, which would give the current attacking options more time to prove themselves on the Championship stage.

Clubs will look at Forss as a great option and, although the injury record could put them off, a player such as Forss slipping down the pecking order at Boro, could mean the striker wants a move anyway.

With Forss' contract set to expire in the summer of 2026, the Finnish international could find it best for both parties that a move is acceptable. Forss may want more game time if the likes of Hamilton and Burgzorg flourish in Carrick's side but also Boro may want to cash in with only a few years left on the striker's contract.

On one hand, he provides the versatility of playing anywhere across the forward line, but that could heighten other suitors looking to secure Forss' services in the future.