“Probably best for him” – Journalist addresses the immediate future of Aston Villa and Preston loan agreement

Scoring seven goals in 17 Championship appearances this season, Cameron Archer is continuing to prove why Aston Villa fans are excited about his development.

Currently on loan at Preston North End, the 20-year-old’s knack for scoring goals, combined with blistering pace and intelligent attacking mind, has made him someone who has been difficult to play against.

Showing promising signs with the club’s U23s, and during a loan spell with Solihull Moors at the start of the last campaign, Archer has adapted to Championship level football superbly.

Speaking to FLW about Archer and what the next best step might be for the exciting forward, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “Still only 20 Cameron Archer, I think he’s going to get better and better.

“And the more first-team football he gets, I think can only benefit him as well.

“So yeah, going forward long term, I think he’s in Villa’s plans, but right now, probably best for him is to continue playing first-team football and that might be another loan move next season.”

The verdict

Showing promising signs within the youth team, the young forward has managed to transfer that across to a competitive division in the Championship.

His ability with the ball at his feet has been there for all to see, whilst he has been proving himself as a relentless presser of the ball, and someone who is starting to meet the physical demands of regular football in the second-tier.

His stint with the Lilywhites thus far proves why there is a lot of excitement around his name, but as O’Rourke quite rightly hints at, a further loan move may be the wisest option.

Should that be the case, it will be interesting to see who will be trusted with what would be the final stage of his development before breaking into the Villa first team.