Highlights QPR rejected a €5m offer for Ilias Chair from Trabzonspor, indicating their intention to keep him this season.

There are doubts about Chair's long-term future at the club, with a potential summer departure and interest from other clubs.

QPR fans believe Chair is their best player and selling him in the summer could bring in a decent fee to reinvest in the squad.

Queens Park Rangers turned down an offer of around €5m for Ilias Chair from Trabzonspor.

Trabzonspor were keen on Ilias Chair

The 26-year-old has once again been key for the R’s this season, with his performances having picked up considerably since Marti Cifuentes’ arrival.

Therefore, the prospect of losing the attacking midfielder was one that would have worried all connected to QPR, particularly as the transfer window has shut in the UK.

But, with days to go until the deadline in Turkey, Trabzonspor made a late play to bring Chair to the Super Lig. However, the Londoners rejected a €5m bid, and it was later confirmed that they have no intention of selling this month.

Ilias Chair’s long-term future

Even though Chair is set to stay with QPR for the remainder of the campaign, there are doubts about his long-term future.

He has a contract with the club that runs until the summer of 2025, so the next window could represent the last chance to get a decent fee for the player.

And, speaking to FLW, QPR fan pundit Louis explained that a summer departure does seem inevitable, as he discussed the sort of fee Chair is likely to command.

“It was a bit of a surprise to hear that news breaking about Chair but it looks certain that he won’t be going anywhere, and, to be honest, I think it was one of those situations with the position that we’re in where you can’t afford to lose your best player.

“He is our best player, he can be frustrating, but when he doesn’t play you see a massive difference. He’s always involved in everything, whether it’s scoring, assisting and everything goes through him.

“It looks like he won’t be leaving, and that’s a positive, but I think in the summer there will be more interest in him. But, it’s not like he’s got a year left on his contract and we’ve got to get rid. I’d be looking at selling him for between £8m to £10m. Will that happen? Probably not, we’ll probably accept £6-6.5m.

“It will be a shame to see him leave as I genuinely believe he will be sold in the summer. I suppose he deserves to get a move, and if we can get a decent fee for him we can reinvest that into the squad.

“January has shown that we can make good signings without needing to spend a lot of money, so we could use those funds for quite a lot of players. But, at least he won’t be leaving this month and he can help us stay in the league.”

Ilias Chair will be focused on QPR

Most would agree that a summer transfer does seem likely, and it would make sense from QPR’s perspective to cash in before his contract runs down.

But, the club deserve credit for resisting the offer from Trabzonspor, as this season is all about staying in the Championship, which is still going to be a tough task despite the upturn in form under Cifuentes.

So, Chair will just be concentrating on helping QPR, who are back in action at home to Norwich this weekend.