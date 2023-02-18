“Probably a temptation to let him go” – Stoke City player decision on the horizon: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have a rebuild on their hands in what will be Alex Neil’s first summer at the bet365 Stadium.

Neil should, from this point, have enough to keep Stoke clear of the relegation fight in the Championship. A 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town midweek helping to put some daylight between the Potters and the relegation zone.

A good squad remains at Stoke but big decisions loom in the summer, one of which centres around Sam Clucas, as he approaches the final months of his deal at the club.

Our writers discuss whether or not an extension should be on the cards:

George Dagless

There’s probably a temptation to let him go.

He’s in his early 30s now and whilst that is by no means old for a footballer with the longevity many players have, you have to wonder whether Stoke remains the best place for him.

He’s not played anywhere near as much as he would have liked this year – though in no small part thanks to injury – and it might be the case that starting afresh at a new club in the summer is tempting for him.

I feel as though it might be a 50/50 decision at the moment, and it might become clearer as to the best course of action in the final weeks of the season depending on how involved he is and what he does in terms of performances.

Ben Wignall

I think Sam Clucas’ time at Stoke is effectively over in June.

As far as Championship signings go, Clucas was an expensive recruit for the Potters at £6 million, but with top flight experience mixed with his energy and grit you could see why the club did it at the time.

In the long run though, it just hasn’t worked out for Clucas in Staffordshire – he had one very good season from a goalscoring perspective in 2019-20 when he netted 11 times in the Championship but aside from that, his form has been up and down and he’s also struggled with injuries.

Having been injured for the majority of his time under Alex Neil with a back issue and presumably on a big wage, it would be a shock if he was not released this summer.

Alfie Burns

A lot is going to depend on how Clucas returns from injury and impacts games for Stoke in what’s remaining of this season.

We know all about how the midfielder can influence games at this level. His 11-goal haul in 2019/20 underlined that, although it’s fair to say that the 32-year-old hasn’t got close to hitting that level of output since.

His age is another factor, with Clucas turning 33 at the start of next season.

For Stoke, he’s not a long-term option for whatever rebuild Neil is planning at the club in the summer of 2023, it’s just about weighing up whether he can help them in a short-term capacity.

In a way, it’s an ideal situation for the club, with Clucas coming back into the fold now with a point to prove and a future to play for.

Stoke and Neil can make a decision on the impact he’s able to make in what remains in 2022/23. It’ll be interesting to see what unfolds.