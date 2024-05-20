This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship-bound Sheffield United are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, as reported by Alan Nixon on his Patreon account.

Sheffield United eyeing Joe Worrall deal

It is expected to be a very busy summer transfer window for Sheffield United, as Chris Wilder looks to make significant changes, given the club’s terrible 2023/24 season.

The Blades have already announced that a number of key first-team players will be leaving when their contracts expire at the end of June.

It now seems that the Yorkshire side could be about to act fast in bringing new players to the club, as the Blades are being linked with Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall.

Joe Worrall's Career Stats Divisions Apps Goals Assists Championship 168 3 6 Premier League 37 1 0 Scottish Premiership 21 0 0 League Two 14 1 0 Süper Lig 6 1 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 20th of May)

Worrall has been with Forest for nearly 13 years, having come through the club’s academy. But in December 2023 he was reportedly banished from first-team training, and he was sent out on loan to Turkish side Besiktas in January.

His time in Türkiye has been a mixed bag as he has been in and out of the Besiktas team, and as they are unlikely to take up the £4 million option to sign him on a permanent basis, Worrall will return to Forest - seemingly an unwanted man.

One team who do seemingly want the 27-year-old though are Sheffield United, with Chris Wilder interested in signing the defender, according to Alan Nixon, although they are seemingly not alone as other unnamed English sides are also keen.

Joe Worrall signing would be a no-brainer for Sheffield United

Sheffield United are seemingly keen on Joe Worrall, but they are not the only ones interested, so as we wait to see how it pans out, here we have asked some of the writers at Football League World for their thoughts on this news and if it’s a good move for Worrall.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

It is common knowledge that Sheffield United will be looking to improve their defence this summer, given how bad they have been this season.

The Blades conceded over 100 goals in a single season, and with them obviously keen to get promoted next season, Chris Wilder will be keen to address this issue over the next couple of months.

So, it is likely that Sheffield United will sign at least one new defender over the summer period, but it is probable that there will be more than one.

Wilder will be keen to have a strong centre-back trio next season, ideally with players who can lead from the back and possibly have Championship experience.

Joe Worrall definitely fits into that category, as he’s proven over the years how good of a leader he is, given that he has captained Nottingham Forest on several occasions.

So, it seems a no-brainer for Sheffield United to sign a player like this, especially if it can be done for a fee like £4 million.

Worrall is only 27, so he has still got plenty to offer, and with cash possibly tight, he would be an excellent addition for a rather low transfer fee in the grand scheme of things.

He would bring composure, leadership, and experience to United’s backline, and he would still be a very good defender for them were they to return to the Premier League in the next year or two.

It would be silly for Sheffield United to let an opportunity like this go by if the player is interested in joining them, as this is the type of signing that could help the club cross the line come May next year.

Related £2.5m signing set for Sheffield United exit The former Atletico Madrid man hasn't lived up to expectations at Bramall Lane

Ben Wignall

With Anel Ahmedhodzic expected to be sold this summer, as well as Chris Basham being released, defensive additions will be at the forefront of the mind of Chris Wilder.

Current options are John Egan, Auston Trusty and Jack Robinson, but with Wilder tending to favour a back three formation once more, more than one defender will need to be signed this summer.

Worrall makes sense on so many fronts - he has promotion-winning experience and also some Premier League games under his belt too, and having been frozen out at the City Ground, he will be itching to get a move to a club where he will get regular game-time.

Bramall Lane should be a location where he'd see plenty of minutes, and for £4 million, it is a snip of a fee for a player with Worrall's defensive capabilities - it's one that the Blades should be all over and he's probably a better player than Egan, but they could make two thirds of a great defence under Wilder.