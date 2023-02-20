Pritchard starts: The Sunderland XI that Mowbray should field v Rotherham on Tuesday

Sunderland‘s busy February continues on Tuesday evening as they head to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham United.

The Black Cats sit fifth in the Championship after taking eight points from the four league games they’ve already played this month and will be hoping to cement their place in the top six further against the Millers.

Tony Mowbray’s side were held to a draw by Bristol City on Saturday as Nahki Wells bagged a stoppage-time penalty in a dramatic end to an entertaining contest between two teams that are keen to attack.

Rotherham will pose a different sort of threat to the Robins and are fighting their own battle at the other end of the league table.

The Millers are just one place and two points above the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday evening but have shown they can hurt teams – particularly at home.

Mowbray will know nothing comes for granted in the second tier and with that in mind, here’s the starting XI he should name against the Millers…

Anthony Patterson has been tipped to have a big future by the Sunderland boss and is in line to start once again at the New York Stadium.

Mowbray will be tempted to hand Dennis Cirkin the start at left-back but given the direct threat that Rotherham pose, Aji Alese’s physicality may be necessary on Tuesday.

That should mean an unchanged back four with Danny Batth and Dan Ballard at centre-back and Trai Hume on the right once again.

The wile of Luke O’Nien in midfield will likely be useful in what could be a scrappy game so he may well replace Edouard Michut as Dan Neil’s partner.

Patrick Roberts has played a lot of football recently and Tuesday may be his turn to have a rest with Amad Diallo shifted out onto the right flank, Alex Pritchard in the number 10 role, and the in-form Jack Clarke on the left.

Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt is still building relationships with his new teammates and is yet to find the net but as their only centre-forward, is likely to reprise his role up top.