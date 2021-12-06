Pritchard starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Morecambe on Tuesday night

Sunderland host Morecambe on Tuesday night in League One aiming to get back to winning ways in the third tier after they were held to a draw at home to Oxford United on Saturday.

Lee Johnson’s side missed the chance to end the weekend on level points with league leaders Rotherham United, who were not in action in League One this weekend due to the FA Cup, and they had to settle for a point despite taking the lead against Oxford at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats’ form has improved though in recent weeks in the league at least and they are now unbeaten in four matches in League One. Against Morecambe, Sunderland will be under pressure to ensure that they pick up all three points and continue to keep on the coattails of the sides above them in the race for automatic promotion.

These are the sorts of matches that Sunderland are now going to have to ensure they win throughout the rest of the campaign if they are to go all the way in the promotion race. So, it will be interesting to see how they handle the pressure and expectation on them to perform and get all three points secured.

With that in mind, we take a look at the starting XI Johnson could name for the visit of Morecambe on Tuesday night…

Johnson’s options to make changes to his starting line-up for the visit of Morecambe remain slim due to injury issues and that was highlighted by the fact that he only made two subs against Oxford on Saturday. Therefore it could be expected that we see a very similar line-up from the weekend.

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann would be expected to retain his place between the sticks for Sunderland against Morecambe and he will be aiming to record a clean sheet for the fifth time in League One this season.

In the back three, Johnson will likely remain with the trio of Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan and Callum Doyle and the top will be that they can continue to build an understanding and help the Black Cats contain their opponents.

Leon Dajaku was able to net his third league goal for the Black Cats against Oxford from the left-wing-back position and he will be aiming to have another big impact on the game against Morecambe on Tuesday. While Lynden Gooch should also keep his place down the right-hand side although he needs to offer a little more than he was able to against the Us.

In the midfield three, Alex Pritchard might be a doubt after Johnson admitted he brought him off against Oxford through fatigue. However, he is playing so well at the moment that if at all possible he might retain his place. Dan Neil and Carl Winchester would be expected to line-up once again in the middle of the park.

Upfront it would be a surprise to see anything other than Nathan Broadhead lining up alongside Ross Stewart once again for the Black Cats.