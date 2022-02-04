Pritchard starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Doncaster on Saturday

Sunderland go into this weekend’s meeting with Doncaster Rovers without a manager.

According to the Daily Mail, Roy Keane is being interviewed over the vacant position, following the dismissal of Lee Johnson last Sunday.

However, no appointment will be made in time as the Black Cats welcome the side bottom of the League One table to the Stadium of Light.

Gary McSheffrey’s side will go into the game on a two game losing run. Meanwhile, Sunderland were humiliated 6-0 in what was Johnson’s last game in charge.

Here, we predict how Sunderland are likely to line up against Rovers this weekend…

Mike Dodd has taken over as caretaker manager of the side as they look for a new manager.

Despite how much of a disaster the Bolton Wanderers game last week was, Dodd may opt to keep the team relatively similar to Johnson’s.

It is probably too soon for Jermain Defoe to step into the side, with a position on the bench far more likely.

Alex Pritchard could come in to replace Leon Dajaku on the right side of the attack.

But otherwise, Dodd could look to continue on with a similar side to the one Johnson used before his dismissal, with the Bolton game seen as a one-off terrible performance in a month where the team did get some other good results.