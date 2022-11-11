Pritchard starts: The predicted Sunderland XI to face Birmingham on Friday night

Sunderland head to Birmingham City tonight looking for a much-needed win heading into the World Cup break.

Tony Mowbray’s side have lacked consistently lately, with an away win over Huddersfield Town looking particularly crucial given their run of form over the last five games.

The World Cup break offers Sunderland a chance to regroup and reassess the season, hopefully getting Ross Stewart back into the fold and Ellis Simms up to full fitness.

Heading to Birmingham, it’s likely that Mowbray is having to lean on a similar squad to the one that lost at Cardiff City last time out, albeit without the suspended Luke O’Nien.

Anthony Patterson will continue in goal, as our graphic above shows. Dennis Cirkin, Danny Batth and Bailey Wright are all likely to continue in the back-four as long as there are no injury surprises there, Trai Hume, meanwhile, could come into the side to replace O’Nien at right-back.

Elliot Embleton should come back into the midfield pivot, alongside Dan Neil.

In terms of the attacking unit, Simms’ fitness is going to have to be managed and it might be that he’s used from the bench in the Second City.

Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo, Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard, then, are a fairly fluid front-four, although it’s not clear who could lead the line for Mowbray.

